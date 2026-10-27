1. You must stay indoors. Riding two-wheelers or walking outside is highly dangerous. You should use four-wheelers or public transport only for emergencies.

2. You must stay away from trees, electric poles, hoardings, and construction sites. Do not park vehicles under trees.

3. You must avoid windows and glass doors. Flying objects can shatter glass easily. You should stay in a safe room with strong walls and block doors with heavy objects.

4. You must never touch snapped power lines. You should inform the electricity department or emergency team immediately.

5. You must not walk or drive through floodwaters. You cannot judge the water depth, hidden potholes, or electrocution risks.

6. You must avoid beaches, rivers, lakes, and dams. Sea waves rise suddenly during cyclones.

7. You must follow official instructions. You should evacuate immediately if officials ask you to leave your house.