Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to attend Sashastra Seema Bal's (SSBs) 62nd Raising Day event in his day-long visit to Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on December 20.

Union Minister Shah will be attending the event as the chief guest, as the event is being celebrated at the SSB's Central Training Centre (CTC) in the Sapri region in Kangra. The ceremony, scheduled to begin at 11.30 am on December 20, will highlight the SSB's achievements, operational preparedness, and service in safeguarding India's borders. Senior officers of the force, personnel, and other dignitaries are expected to attend the event.

Recap of 61st Raising Day

Last year, the 61st Raising Day function of the SSB was held in Siliguri, West Bengal. The Home Minister then e-inaugurated the Integrated Check Point (ICP) Agartala and the newly constructed residential complex of BGF at Petrapole. On the occasion, Shah and the force applauded the force for fulfilling its motto of "service, security and brotherhood" in its duties and for carrying forward the traditions of trust, heritage, and friendship with Nepal and Bhutan.

About Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

Originally raised in 1963 in the aftermath of the 1962 India-China conflict, the SSB is one of India's central armed police forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The SSB is primarily tasked with guarding the 2450-kilometre-long Indian border with Nepal and Bhutan, as well as performing internal security duties, conducting anti-smuggling operations, and responding to disasters.

Over the decades, the SSB has played a crucial role in maintaining border security, fostering a sense of security among border populations, and supporting civil administration during emergencies. The annual Raising Day ceremony honours the dedication and sacrifices of the force's personnel and reaffirms its commitment to national security.

Key Operational Roles

The SSB has also proactively stopped the narcotics smuggling, human trafficking, arms smuggling and infiltration of anti-national elements at the border.

The force also plays an important role in making the entire eastern region Naxal-free, in coordination with the Central Reserve Police Force and the local police. (ANI)