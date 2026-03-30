Speaking at the Rajasthan Foundation Day in Bhubaneswar, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati highlighted how cultural unity strengthens the nation. He praised Rajasthan's legacy and the contributions of its people living in Odisha.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday emphasised the importance of cultural unity, stating that embracing diverse traditions strengthens the nation's collective identity.

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The remarks were made while addressing the commemoration of Rajasthan Foundation Day held at New Abhisek Hall on the premises of Lok Bhavan. Odisha's First Lady, Jayashree Kambhampati, was also present on the occasion.

Extending warm greetings to people from Rajasthan residing in Odisha, the Governor said the occasion celebrates not only the formation of a state but also its glorious legacy of courage, honour, and cultural richness.

'Land of Kings': A Glorious Legacy

Describing Rajasthan as the "Land of Kings," he highlighted its historic legacy marked by bravery and sacrifice, recalling the valour of Maharana Pratap and the grandeur of its forts such as Chittorgarh, Kumbhalgarh, and Amer.

He noted that Rajasthan's vibrant traditions, including folk dances like Ghoomar and Kalbelia, reflect a spirit of celebration, while heritage sites such as Kalibangan offer glimpses into ancient human civilisation. Despite its challenging geography, including the Thar Desert and the Aravalli Range, the people of Rajasthan have demonstrated resilience and innovation, he added.

A Shared Ethos of Spirituality and Tradition

The Governor further said that Odisha stands as a land of deep spirituality, rich traditions, and inclusive growth. Referring to the divine presence of Lord Jagannath, he said the state reflects faith, devotion, and unity in diversity.

Drawing comparisons with Rajasthan, he said both states share many similarities, being deeply rooted in history, enriched with vibrant traditions, and guided by strong spiritual beliefs. He noted that their cultural pride is reflected through temples, festivals, and community life, highlighting the shared ethos and common values of the people.

Celebrating Diversity for a United India

The Governor appreciated the contributions of the Rajasthani community in Odisha across trade, industry, education, and social service, stating that their efforts have enriched the state's social and economic fabric.

Referring to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the concept of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat," he said, celebrating diversity fosters mutual respect and national unity. He called for continued efforts to strengthen cultural bonds and work collectively for a more united and progressive India, the release said.

The natives of Rajasthan, including Additional Director General (Railways and Coastal Security) Arun Bothra, shared their experiences of residing in Odisha. The event also featured several cultural performances.

ADC to the Governor, Kuldeep Meena, delivered the welcome address on the occasion, the release added. (ANI)