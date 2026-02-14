The CRPF paid tribute to the 40 soldiers killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, with leaders like PM Modi also honouring their sacrifice. The nation remembers the bravehearts whose valour and devotion are etched in its memory.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday paid tribute to their soldiers who were killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, recalling their sacrifice, valour, and devotion to the country.

"Lest we forget. On 14 Feb 2019, 40 bravehearts of CRPF India made the supreme sacrifice in Pulwama. Their valour remains etched in our hearts forever. DG GP Singh & all Ranks pay solemn tributes to our martyrs. We stand firmly with their families," the CRPF wrote in an X post.

Political Leaders Pay Homage

The bravehearts of the deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district were remembered by many senior political leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the fallen heroes. He said their courage continues to inspire every Indian.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Remembering the brave heroes who laid down their lives in Pulwama on this day in 2019. Their devotion, resolve and service to the nation remain forever etched in our collective consciousness. Every Indian draws strength from their enduring courage."

Earlier in the day, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also paid humble respects to the brave CRPF personnel. The Vice President remembered their sacrifice, saying that it is forever engraved in Indian history and will continue to inspire the nation for ages.

"I pay homage to the brave personnel who laid down their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. Their supreme sacrifice will forever remain etched in the nation's memory and continues to inspire us to build a strong and secure India," he wrote.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also paid tribute to the soldiers. In an X post, he wrote, "My heartfelt tributes to our brave soldiers who were martyred in the daring terrorist attack in Pulwama in 2019. The nation will forever remain indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice in the defence of Mother India."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday paid heartfelt homage to the bravehearts of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. Recalling their valour and devotion, he wrote, "We pay our deepest homage to the brave martyrs of Bharat Mata, who laid down their lives in Pulwama. Their indomitable courage and unflinching devotion to the nation will forever be etched in our collective memory. Their supreme sacrifice remains eternal. We shall never forget."

Details of the 2019 Attack

Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district witnessed one of the deadliest terror attacks when as many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy was targeted on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on February 14, 2019.

The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was caused by a suicide bomber, according to a local news agency. However, India launched a series of counter-terror operations, including airstrikes at terror camps in Pakistan, marking a significant escalation. (ANI)