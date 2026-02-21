Dehradun police booked BJP MLA Umesh Sharma Kau for allegedly assaulting Primary Education Director Ajay Naudiyal. The incident, stemming from a dispute over a school's name, led to cross FIRs being filed by both parties.

Cross FIRs Filed in Dehradun

Dehradun police on Saturday registered a case at Raipur police station in connection with the assault on Primary Education Director Ajay Naudiyal at the Uttarakhand Directorate of Primary Education. Education Director Ajay Naudiyal had filed a complaint at the Raipur police station. Based on this complaint, the police registered a case against BJP MLA Umesh Sharma Kau and his supporters.

Meanwhile, Dehradun SSP Pramendra Dobal told ANI over the phone that a cross FIR has been filed in the matter. Along with registering a case on the complaint of the Education Director, the police have also registered a case based on the complaint submitted by the MLA's side.

Education Director Alleges Assault Over School Name

The confrontation occured at the Uttarakhand Directorate of Education on Saturday when BJP MLA Umesh Sharma Kau and his supporters allegedly assaulted the Director of Primary Education, Ajay Kumar Naudiyal, during a dispute over the renaming of a school. Naudiyal, who sustained head injuries and was rushed to Coronation Hospital, claimed the MLA and roughly 25 associates entered his office, verbally abused him, and turned to physical violence after being told that school name changes require state government approval.

MLA Denies Assault Allegations

However, the BJP MLA refuted any claims of assault, saying that the officer had "misbehaved" with him and a family who had come to ask him about the name change of the school.

Political Reactions

On this matter, Congress leader Harish Rawat says, "There should be no place for such violence in our lives. We should also respect the dignity of government employees."

MLA's Version of Events

BJP MLA Umesh Sharma Kau said on the same issue that, "There was no fistfight or manhandling. This has been well-planned by an officer who is about to retire. A family donated land for a school free of cost. The head of the family passed away. For 7-8 months, members of the family have been demanding that the school be renamed after him."

Protest at Directorate of Education

