    Craving for croissant? This viral video of making iconic French pastry will melt your hearts (WATCH)

    The chef simply holds the top corner of the pieces and starts spiralling to give it the shape of a croissant.  The viral video gathered more than 12 million views and the comments section was flooded with users praising this unique way to make chocolate croissants.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 2:18 PM IST

    Croissants, with their flaky outside and creamy inside, are among the most cherished baked treats. There are so many delicious versions of this French pastry, ranging from the traditional original type to ones with fruity fillings. We recently stumbled into a video that shows us how to make chocolate croissants in a really special way, and we can't stop watching it again and over. A culinary blogger posted the video to Instagram, showcasing the layout of a sizable kitchen. A chef is shown in the opening of the film preparing a delicious chocolate croissant.

    Slices of dough with a dab of chocolate in each may be seen in the video. To give the pieces the form of a croissant, the chef only grips the top corner and spirals them. The food page shared the video and captioned "Chocolate croissant" in Italian. See the video here.

    With over 12 million views, the video received a ton of praise from people who appreciated the inventive method of making chocolate croissants in the comments area. Some even mentioned how much they wanted to master the method. One user said, "I need to learn to wrap 1 million to get his craft."

    “In my opinion, the chef must have made a lot of croissants to have such skill... This is so good!!!” said a user.

    Another exclaimed, “Amazing what craftsmanship!” The chef's effort was well appreciated.

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2024, 2:18 PM IST
