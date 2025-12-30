Union Minister C.R. Patil launched the Jal Seva Assessment to empower villagers to assess water supply quality and regularity. He called it a major step for service sustainability. Separately, the J&K CM met Patil to seek funds for stalled JJM projects.

Jal Seva Assessment Launched to Empower Villagers

Union Minister of Jal Shakti, C.R. Patil, launched the Jal Seva Assessment (JSA) virtually on Tuesday. The assessment aims to capacitate villagers to assess their water supply, i.e., its regularity and quality. The results of the assessment will consequently be tabled for open discussion at the Gram Sabha, and those responsible will be held accountable.

The focus of the mission is to encourage the collective participation of villagers in order to improve the water supply. Patil congratulated the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation team and all state governments for this "important initiative". He further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "visionary leadership", adding that "providing clean drinking water to every household has become a people's movement."

"Jal Seva Assessment is a major step toward sustaining water services long-term," Patil said. The Jal Shakti Minister also interacted with Gram Panchayats and locals from Kanpur Dehat (UP), Satara (Maharashtra), and Rajsamand (Rajasthan). Union Ministers Shri V. Somanna and Dr. Raj Bhushan were also present at the event.

J&K Seeks Funds for Jal Jeevan Mission

Earlier on December 19th, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister held a meeting with Union Minister of Jal Shakti C.R. Patil to discuss key issues related to the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the Union Territory.

During the meeting on Friday, the Chief Minister raised the issue of early release of pending Central funds to clear work-done claims and to restart several stalled JJM schemes, many of which are at an advanced stage of completion. He emphasised that timely financial support is crucial to ensure the uninterrupted progress of drinking water supply projects in rural J&K.

The Chief Minister assured the Union Minister that the J&K Government will ensure the timely execution of works, close monitoring at all levels, and the achievement of targets set under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Reiterating the government's commitment to the "Har Ghar Jal" initiative, he said the administration remains focused on providing safe and adequate drinking water to every rural household in the Union Territory.

The Chief Minister also sought continued support and cooperation from the Central Government to accelerate implementation and ensure the successful completion of JJM projects. J&K Minister Javed Rana and senior officials attended the event. (ANI)