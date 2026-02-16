The Centre of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) will host events at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi from Feb 16-20, focusing on AI's impact on employability, education, data governance, and institutional transformation.

The Centre of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) is hosting a series of main summit events and official dialogues at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 from Monday, February 16 to February 20, 2026, across multiple venues in New Delhi. Through these engagements, CPRG will contribute to key discussions taking place at the Summit. Across the week, CPRG's events will focus on AI's impact on employability, school and higher education, data governance, and institutional transformation, bringing together policymakers, academics, industry leaders, and civil society representatives.

An Important Juncture for AI

In a curtain-raiser interaction ahead of the Summit, Dr Ramanand, Director, CPRG, said, "This Summit comes at an important juncture. The discussion around AI is no longer confined to panels and reports. It is already reflected in how institutions function. The task now is to examine how these steps are being shaped and what frameworks will guide them going forward. Through our engagements during the Summit week, CPRG will place these questions at the centre of discussion."

Distinguished Speakers and Industry Leaders

Dr Ramanand further added, "Across the week, the sessions will see the participation of senior ministers, policymakers, global experts, and industry leaders from India and abroad. Notable speakers and guests of honour include Jitin Prasada, Minister of State, Ministry of Commerce & Industry and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; Ashish Sood, Minister of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi; and Nishikant Dubey, Member of Parliament."

"The discussions will also include Anne Neuberger, Former Deputy National Security Advisor of the United States; Johan Harvard of the Tony Blair Institute; Dr R. Balasubramaniam, Member (HR), Capacity Building Commission. Industry leaders such as Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder & Executive Vice-Chairman, Info Edge; and Gokul Subramaniam, Intel India President and Vice President, Client Computing Group, Platform & Systems, along with CEOs and institutional heads from across technology, higher education, and public institutions, will be part of the dialogue. Alongside its other main summit events during the Summit week, these engagements reflect CPRG's continued work toward responsible and forward-looking technology policy," he added.

CPRG's Continued Work in Technology Policy

The series forms part of CPRG's Future of Society initiative, which examines how emerging technologies are reshaping institutions and public systems. In the lead-up to the India AI Impact Summit 2026, CPRG has convened multiple pre-summit engagements over the past year, both in India and internationally. Notably, CPRG was the only Indian non-governmental organisation to host an official side event at the Paris AI Action Summit 2025. Building on the PadhAI 2025 Conclave, CPRG's flagship platform on AI in education, this year's PadhAI 2.0 continues the conversation, focusing on implementation and institutional reform within the sector.

The Centre of Policy Research and Governance (CPRG) is a policy research think tank that promotes responsive, participatory policymaking. As an Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) recognised institution, it has established itself as a leading voice in technology policy through its Future of Society initiative. (ANI)