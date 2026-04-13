CPI(M) MP John Brittas welcomed the special Parliament session for the Women's Reservation Bill, confirming support for its 2029 implementation. He also raised concerns over the session's timing and a proposed increase in Lok Sabha seats.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI (M) MP John Brittas on Monday welcomed the move to implement women's reservation quota after Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a letter calling a special sitting in Parliament. The Parliament will discuss the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill from April 16 to 18.

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Taking it to X, he expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister. Brittas said that the CPI (M) will support its amendments so that it is made applicable in the next elections. "Thanking Prime Minister, for the letter regarding the special Parliament sitting starting 16th April. We welcome the move to implement women's reservation from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections -- a historic step for Nari Shakti. We have long championed this cause. When the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was introduced in 2023, we had raised concerns over delays and had moved amendments for its immediate effect. While those suggestions were not accepted then, we will support the proposed changes to make it applicable from the next elections," Brittas said.

Concerns Over Special Session's Timing

He further expressed concern over the special sitting being called during the critical election time, saying that the party had urged the Centre to defer the meeting until the Assembly elections conclude in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. "However, the hurried special sitting and bundled amendments on massive seat expansion raise serious questions. Two key states -- West Bengal and Tamil Nadu -- are in the midst of crucial assembly elections. We had formally requested the Government to defer until these are concluded," he said.

Federal Balance Undermined by Seat Increase

Meanwhile, Brittas said that the proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats will add over 200 seats to the northern States but only 65 to the southern States, undermining the federal balance and diversity in democracy, urging the government to figure out a resolution to such issues. "The proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats by ~50% (from 543 to 816) on a pro-rata basis, will add over 200 seats to northern states but only around 65 to southern ones. In politics, absolute numbers matter rather than ratios or percentages. This undermines the federal balance and diversity that strengthen our democracy. We urge the Government to look into all these issues," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi wrote a letter to Floor Leaders of all parties in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha requesting them for their support in the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill, saying that this moment stands above any party or individual. (ANI)