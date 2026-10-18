CPI(M) MP John Brittas accuses the BJP-led government of dismantling democracy by subverting the Election Commission via a new appointment law. He says Opposition fears have been realised, amid protests demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas on Sunday accused the BJP-led Central government of "dismantling democracy from within" by subverting constitutional bodies, specifically pointing to the legislation governing the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners.

In a post on X, Brittas cited Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt, alleging that democratic systems in India are being undermined from the inside to retain political power. "As the renowned political scientists Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt wrote, in today's world, democracies do not fall to military coups or foreign invasions. Instead, democracy is dismantled from within when leaders elected through democratic processes abuse laws and constitutional institutions to retain power. They wrote this in 2018; years later, Modi and Shah have turned that into a reality in our country," Brittas wrote.

CPI(M) MP targets CEC appointment law

Targeting the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act passed in December 2023, the CPI(M) leader stated that the Opposition parties had red-flagged the legislation on the floor of Parliament. "The first step in this direction was the CEC and Other ECs (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, introduced by the Union Government in December 2023. When it was presented in the Rajya Sabha, we unequivocally opposed the bill and highlighted its severe flaws, warning the government on the floor of the House that its passage would lead to disastrous consequences," Brittas said.

Asserting that the Opposition’s apprehensions had now materialised, Brittas added: "Today, two years after the bill became law, the issues raised then stand fully realised. This historic struggle to reclaim democracy today is the direct aftermath of that legislation #GyaneshKumarMustGo."

Protests over electoral roll revision

Amid escalating political tension over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, Opposition leaders have intensified their agitation over the past few days, questioning the transparency of the electoral roll revision and demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

On Thursday, Congress sought an appointment with the CJI to raise concerns over the SIR process and demand the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation; the CJI, however, declined the request, noting that the issues were already pending before the Court and that the leaders could seek relief through judicial proceedings.

The Supreme Court also issued notice on a petition filed by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and nine other INDIA bloc leaders challenging the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi orally remarked while issuing notice, "We would also ask one of the petitioners about his conduct." The petition follows an Opposition march towards the Supreme Court on October 12, led by Gandhi, against the SIR exercise.

ECI directs revision in 17 states, UTs

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued directives to 17 States and Union Territories to undertake a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls, setting January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date. The exercise is being initiated under Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, aimed at updating voter rolls and enrolling eligible electors.

The 17 States and Union Territories included in this phase are: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. (ANI)