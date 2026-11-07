CPI(M) leader Jitendra Chaudhury alleged that BJP supporters obstructed and threatened opposition candidates attempting to file nominations for the upcoming Tripura civic body elections in Teliamura, citing a breakdown of democratic principles.

CPI(M) Opposition leader Jitendra Chaudhury has accused BJP supporters of obstructing Opposition candidates from filing their nomination papers at the Returning Officer's (RO) office in Teliamura on the final day of nomination filing for the civic body elections.

Allegations of Election Interference

Addressing the issue, Chaudhury alleged that three opposition candidates, accompanied by their proposers and other supporters, reached the Returning Officer's office under the Teliamura subdivision before the 3 PM deadline. However, a group of BJP supporters allegedly prevented them from entering the office premises. According to Chaudhury, although the candidates somehow managed to enter the office, they faced further obstruction and threats from BJP supporters who were allegedly present even inside the SDM's office premises. He claimed that despite repeated attempts by the candidates to approach the Returning Officer and submit their nomination papers, they were ultimately forced to leave the premises.

Claims of Intimidation

"Yesterday was the last date of filing nominations, and 3 PM was the last time. So there, in Teliamura subdivision, SDM Teliamura is the Returning Officer there. Our three candidates, along with their proposers and other people, went to the RO's office. And before entering, there was some gathering of the BJP goons. They obstructed them. Then somehow they managed to get inside the RO's office," Chaudhury told ANI. He further alleged that the Returning Officer did not facilitate the nomination process despite repeated approaches by the candidates. "Though our candidates and other people tried their level best. Several times they approached the RO, but they have been compelled to come out from there, and they were driven out by the goons, not only while entering, but even inside the RO's office, within the SDM's premises, the goons were present there, and they threatened with dire consequences," he said.

Administration and Police Response

Chaudhury further alleged that the candidates repeatedly brought the matter to the attention of the SDM and the local police authorities, including the Officer-in-Charge, but no effective action was taken to ensure that they could exercise their democratic rights. "Several times it was put up; it was given to the SDM, but he did nothing. And not only did we approach RO... The IC police on some. He also found to be," he alleged. He also alleged that a person named Aru Deliamora was playing a key role in the alleged activities in Teliamura and claimed that the administration and police failed to act impartially.

Impact on Democratic Rights

Strongly criticising the BJP-led government, Chaudhury alleged that democracy and constitutional rights were being systematically undermined in the state. He claimed that similar incidents had taken place in five Nagar Panchayats, where opposition candidates were allegedly prevented from contesting the elections before the 3 PM nomination deadline. "This way, under the PCC rule in our state. And it is Amit Shah; democracy and constitutional rights are being butchered in five Nagar Panchayats till 3 PM of yesterday. It was garroted by the police. None was allowed to fight the election, and this way it has also in some other places," he said. Describing the situation, he added, "This is the state of the situation, and people's rights, how under PCC rule, it is totally denied in our state." Describing the situation as a serious threat to democratic principles, the CPIM leader alleged that the police were used to facilitate the obstruction of opposition candidates rather than protect their electoral rights. He said the developments reflected the condition of democracy in Tripura and questioned how people could exercise their constitutional rights freely under the present circumstances. The allegations were made by Jitendra Chaudhury in connection with the nomination process. The response of the BJP and the concerned election authorities was not available at the time of filing this report. Elections to 21 civic bodies in the state are scheduled to be held on November 27 and the counting will take place on December 2. (ANI)