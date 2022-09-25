CPI(M) creating debt trap in state: BJP chief JP Nadda slams Kerala govt over corruption

Notably, BJP chief JP Nadda is on a two-day visit to Kerala from Sunday as part of the party's organisational programmes and political outreach in different states. Nadda is set to hold several important party meetings and inaugurate new party offices in the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday slammed the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala over corruption saying even the CM's office is not out of its frame, referring to the gold scam.

"The present CPI(M) govt is trying to create a situation where the govt will be in a debt trap; debt has almost doubled now. Even the CM's office is not out of the frame of corruption. The heat of the gold scam has even reached the CM's office," he said.

The BJP chief further slammed the state government over violence against party workers. He stressed that there's no place for violence in democracy.

"Lawlessness is there, fringe elements are on the rise. Our workers have been murdered. I salute my workers who have been working day and night in spite of all this and are going forward. In a democracy, there is no place for violence," he said.

The BJP chief also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not referring to politics, "not even once", during his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" in the last eight years.

Addressinga party meeting in Kochi, Nadda said, "We witnessed the 93rd episode of PM Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat today. We should realise that in every episode of the programme that the PM started on Oct 3rd, 2014... he never referred to politics, not even once."

Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala, reached on Sunday. Upon his arrival, the party national president met former union minister Prakash Javadekar and other senior leaders.