Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CPI(M) creating debt trap in state: BJP chief JP Nadda slams Kerala govt over corruption

    Notably, BJP chief JP Nadda is on a two-day visit to Kerala from Sunday as part of the party's organisational programmes and political outreach in different states. Nadda is set to hold several important party meetings and inaugurate new party offices in the state.

    CPI(M) creating debt trap in state: BJP chief JP Nadda slams Kerala govt over corruption AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 25, 2022, 4:51 PM IST

    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday slammed the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala over corruption saying even the CM's office is not out of its frame, referring to the gold scam. 

    "The present CPI(M) govt is trying to create a situation where the govt will be in a debt trap; debt has almost doubled now. Even the CM's office is not out of the frame of corruption. The heat of the gold scam has even reached the CM's office," he said.

    Also read: AICC chief election: History beckons as Congress gears up to elect a non-Gandhi after over 2 decades

    The BJP chief further slammed the state government over violence against party workers. He stressed that there's no place for violence in democracy.

    "Lawlessness is there, fringe elements are on the rise. Our workers have been murdered. I salute my workers who have been working day and night in spite of all this and are going forward. In a democracy, there is no place for violence," he said.

    Also read: 'Never referred to politics once': JP Nadda lauds PM Modi after 93rd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

    Notably, BJP chief JP Nadda is on a two-day visit to Kerala from Sunday as part of the party's organisational programmes and political outreach in different states. Nadda is set to hold several important party meetings and inaugurate new party offices in the state.

    The BJP chief also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not referring to politics, "not even once", during his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" in the last eight years.

    Also read: Gujarat Election 2022: Political observers shed light on how Kejriwal turned narrative into AAP versus BJP

    Addressinga party meeting in Kochi, Nadda said, "We witnessed the 93rd episode of PM Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat today. We should realise that in every episode of the programme that the PM started on Oct 3rd, 2014... he never referred to politics, not even once."

    Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to Kerala, reached on Sunday. Upon his arrival, the party national president met former union minister Prakash Javadekar and other senior leaders.

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2022, 4:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    President Droupadi Murmu to visit Karnataka from September 26 to 28; know details - adt

    President Droupadi Murmu to visit Karnataka from September 26 to 28; know details

    AICC chief election: History beckons as Congress gears up to elect a non-Gandhi after over 2 decades - adt

    AICC chief election: History beckons as Congress gears up to elect a non-Gandhi after over 2 decades

    Congress presidential polls: Shashi Tharoor to file nomination on September 30 AJR

    Congress presidential polls: Shashi Tharoor to file nomination on September 30

    'Never referred to politics once': JP Nadda lauds PM Modi after 93rd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' AJR

    'Never referred to politics once': JP Nadda lauds PM Modi after 93rd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

    Bengaluru 6 IAF officers charged with murder after trainee cadet ankit jha found hanging; family alleges murder snt

    Bengaluru: 6 IAF officers charged with murder after trainee cadet found hanging in AFTC

    Recent Stories

    Angelina Jolie once refused to kiss Johnny Depp because of bad breath; here are tips to be kiss ready SUR

    Angelina Jolie once refused to kiss Johnny Depp because of bad breath; here are tips to be kiss ready

    football ligue 1 Neymar hates Kylian Mbappe Fans react after Brazilian hints fued with PSG teammate is NOT over snt

    'Neymar hates Mbappe': Fans react after Brazilian hints fued with PSG teammate is NOT over

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022-23: It is part of the game, and it is an ICC rule - Harmanpreet Kaur on Deepti Sharma 'Mankading' running out Charlie Dean-ayh

    IND vs ENG: 'It is part of the game, and it is an ICC rule' - Harmanpreet on Deepti 'Mankading' Charlie

    President Droupadi Murmu to visit Karnataka from September 26 to 28; know details - adt

    President Droupadi Murmu to visit Karnataka from September 26 to 28; know details

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan planning for baby? THIS picture gives some HINT RBA

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan planning for baby? THIS picture gives some HINT

    Recent Videos

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon
    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence snt

    PFI hartal in Kerala: KSRTC buses targeted; forces drivers to wear helmets amidst violence

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Absolutely, Jasprit Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry - Suryakumar Kumar-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Absolutely, Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry' - Suryakumar

    Video Icon