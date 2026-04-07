CPI National Secretary K Ramakrishna demanded PM Modi respond to the US-led war against Iran, calling his silence 'shameful'. He also slammed AP CM Chandrababu Naidu over delayed irrigation projects for Rayalaseema and North Andhra.

CPI Demands PM Modi's Response to West Asia War

Communist Party of India (CPI) National Secretary K Ramakrishna demanded on Tuesday that Prime Minister Modi respond immediately to the situation created by the ongoing war led by America, alongside Israel, against Iran. He emphasised that this conflict is causing numerous problems around the world.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking at a press conference held at Dasari Bhavan, he said, "It is shameful to have a Prime Minister who cannot even condemn a war while people are facing so many hardships," he said, demanding that Modi respond immediately to the war.

Ramakrishna criticised US President Donald Trump for acting with war hysteria and making reckless statements. He said the war has been ongoing for five weeks, and questioned what Trump intends to convey to the world by killing Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini, conducting bombings that killed 165 children, and attacking civilian areas. He condemned the kidnapping and detention of the Venezuelan President and his wife, and the sanctions imposed to block oil supplies to Cuba, which he said are harassing the country. He noted that people in Cuba consider the sanctions an "economic bomb."

Ramakrishna alleged that Trump is waging wars with the approach of "we will do regime change, only those I name should be in power." He criticised that despite all that is happening in the world, Modi remains unaffected.

He said lakhs of migrant workers in Delhi are returning to their villages due to lack of employment and unavailability of gas. He added that due to the West Asia war, the price of every commodity has increased by Rs 5 to Rs 10, and hotels are shutting down.

Ramakrishna Slams AP CM Over Irrigation Projects

He also called it ridiculous that CM Chandrababu, during his visit to Yadiki, spoke about the need to divert nearly 3,000 TMC of Godavari water flowing into the sea, stating that Rayalaseema needs 200 TMC for development.

He pointed out that it has been 30 years since the foundation stones were laid for the Galeru-Nagari and Veligonda projects, yet there is no clarity on when they will be completed. Now, Chandrababu has started a new claim that water will be taken from the Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers in Srikakulam to Anantapur, he said.

Ramakrishna demanded that the projects for which foundation stones were laid in 1995 be completed within a specific timeframe. He urged that projects in North Andhra be completed quickly.

He said Rayalaseema would develop by diverting Godavari water. He criticised Chandrababu for acting with an attitude of "there is no one but me, no one else can do it."

He also demanded the speedy completion of the Krishna-Godavari link and the Veligonda project in Prakasam district.