CPI leader P Sandosh Kumar termed his party's Kerala poll performance a "humiliating and embarrassing" defeat, calling for new faces to lead the Opposition and attributing the loss to anti-incumbency and "mispropaganda."

CPI Leader Calls for 'New Faces' After 'Embarrassing' Defeat

Following the recent Keralam assembly election results, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader and MP P Sandosh Kumar on Wednesday said that they need "new faces" to lead the Opposition, describing his party's poll performance as a "humiliating and embarrassing" defeat.

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Acknowledging the setback, Sandosh stated that while the defeat was humiliating and embarrassing, the Communist movement in Kerala has a history of overcoming such failures and will certainly make a comeback after a high-level committee reviews the post-poll scenario. Speaking to ANI, Sandosh said, "Since the high-level committee consisting of senior party leaders will review the post-poll scenario and what needs to be done. We lost this election badly. It was humiliating and embarrassing. As far as the Communists in Kerala are concerned, we have seen many failures. We have also successfully overcome them. For sure, we will come back. We need new faces to lead the Opposition in Keralam."

Anti-Incumbency and 'Mispropaganda' Cited as Reasons

Sandosh attributed the LDF's electoral losses in Kerala to a mix of anti-incumbency and "mispropaganda," while announcing that the coalition will adopt a new style of functioning. "It was a common setback where the anti-incumbency factor affected all Left parties in Keralam. LDF lost here, and this was a combination of a number of factors, like anti-incumbency and mispropaganda against LDF. I cannot single out one issue. We will take stock of the issue, and in the coming days, you will see a new style of functioning of LDF," said Sandosh.

Congress-led UDF to Form Government

Meanwhile, Congress has begun the process of government formation in Keralam where the party-led UDF registered a thumping victory in the assembly polls. Sources said that the party has appointed its leaders, Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik, as observers to know the views of its newly-elected MLAs to decide the choice of Chief Minister. The Congress won 63 seats in the 140-member Keralam assembly. Its allies also performed well, with IUML getting 22 seats. Congress-led UDF ousted LDF from power after 10 years. (ANI)