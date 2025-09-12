CP Radhakrishnan on Friday took oath as the 15th vice-president of India at a formal ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan. The oath was administered by President Draupadi Murmu.

CP Radhakrishnan on Friday took oath as the 15th vice-president of India at a formal ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan. The oath was administered by President Droupadi Murmu. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh. Former vice-presidents Jagdeep Dhankhar, Venkaiah Naidu and Hamid Ansari were also present at the ceremony.

Radhakrishnan, the NDA nominee, was elected as the Vice-President of India on Tuesday, securing 452 votes against opposition candidate and former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy, who received 300 votes.

Previously, he served as the Governor of Maharashtra. He also served as the Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024. He also held additional charge as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry between March and July 2024.A veteran BJP leader, Radhakrishnan, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore twice and served as the Tamil Nadu BJP State President.

Rajya Sabha Secretary General and Returning Officer PC Mody had said that 767 out of 781 MPs cast their votes, recording a turnout of 98.2 per cent. Of these, 752 ballots were valid and 15 were invalid, lowering the required majority of first preference votes to 377.

While the NDA had the backing of 427 MPs on paper, 11 lawmakers from the YSRCP also supported Radhakrishnan. Interestingly, the NDA candidate received 14 votes more than expected, sparking speculation of cross-voting from the Opposition camp.

Furthermore, 13 MPs abstained from voting in the election. These include seven MPs from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), four from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), one MP from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and one Independent MP.

(With inputs from ANI)