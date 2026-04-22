Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack on its first anniversary, vowing that India will not forget or forgive. Priyanka called the attack a 'crime against humanity' in a post on X.

Leaders Pay Tribute on Attack Anniversary

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, calling it a "cowardly" act and asserting that India will "neither forget nor forgive the criminals".

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In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi expressed grief over the killing of innocent and unarmed civilians in the attack, describing it as a "crime against humanity" and reaffirming the country's collective stand against terrorism. "Heartfelt tribute and salutations to all the brave Indians martyred in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. In this attack, our unarmed and innocent people were brutally killed, which was a crime against humanity. India will neither forget it nor forgive the criminals who did so. The whole of India has always stood united against violence and terrorism and will continue to do so. Jai Hind!" Wayanad MP wrote in her post.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also paid his respects to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack on its first anniversary, stating that the country will never forgive those responsible for this dastardly act, and the grief of the martyrs' families is the grief of us all. Rahul Gandhi in a post on X said, " I pay heartfelt tribute to all the brave heroes who were martyred in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam last year. India will never forget their sacrifice and the pain of their families, nor will it ever forgive those responsible for this dastardly act."

The remarks come as the nation marks the first anniversary of the terror attack in Pahalgam, which had left several civilians dead and triggered widespread national outrage. On April 22, 2025, the nation was left shocked when terrorists struck the tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, entering a village and killing 26 civilians. Known as a tourist spot with scenic beauty, Pahalgam was rendered in blood as Pakistan-backed terrorists killed several innocent people.

Operation Sindoor: India's Retaliation

As India mourned the loss, what followed was decisive action by the Indian armed forces in the form of Operation Sindoor. Indian armed forces struck terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

In the aftermath of the attack, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). According to official details, Indian armed forces destroyed nine major terror launchpads linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen, and eliminated over 100 terrorists during the operation. (ANI)