COVID scare in Mumbai? BMC puts hospitals, labs on standby; increases testing

In what might be a new source of problems for Mumbai, the BMC has issued an alert to the city following a significant increase in daily new cases of coronavirus. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned of an increase in symptomatic cases as monsoon approaches. Testing for Covid will be increased in Mumbai, where the test positive rate has risen to 6%, according to the civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, or BMC. It has directed staff to rapidly ramp up testing "on a war footing." Testing laboratories have also been told that they must be proactive and adequately staffed.

"Daily new instances have surged considerably in Mumbai, and with monsoon approaching, we will now witness a rapid spike in symptomatic patients," it said. The BMC has also requested that the immunisation drive for children aged 12 to 18 years old, as well as booster doses, be pushed forcefully. Fearing another major increase in symptomatic patients, the civic authority has requested that gigantic field hospitals be appropriately manned and on alert immediately.

Private hospitals have also been put on high alert. Other preparatory steps have been required, including as evaluating the state of ward war rooms to ensure they are properly equipped with staff, medical teams, and ambulances.

The news comes as Mumbai reported over 500 daily instances on Tuesday, a first in 114 days. On Tuesday, Maharashtra's daily total of Covid-19 cases surpassed 700 for the first time in three months. Although the state recorded 152 per cent more cases in May than in April, mortality plummeted by a remarkable 70 per cent.

Aslam Shaikh, Mumbai's city guardian minister, warned Maharashtra will impose another lockdown if Covid instances continue to rise and top a thousand in the state.

"Given the rate at which patients are increasing, limits will have to be imposed. Airlines are still subject to restrictions. Sanctions cannot be ruled out if individuals do not take precautions," he added.