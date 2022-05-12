Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India relaxes 9-month gap between booster dose, second COVID dose for those travelling abroad

    "Indian citizens and students travelling abroad can now take the preventive dose recommended by the destination country's recommendations." "This new facility will be available on the CoWIN site shortly," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

    India relaxes 9-month gap between booster dose second COVID dose for those travelling abroad
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 12, 2022, 2:50 PM IST

    The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated on Thursday that Indian residents and students travelling overseas can soon receive the third preventive dosage of the COVID-19 vaccination in accordance with the destination country's travel requirements.

    Currently, the third precaution dosage of Covid-19 vaccinations is accessible to the 18+ demographic groups in India at private vaccination centres. However, current guidelines state that only those who have completed nine months after the second dosage will be eligible for the prophylactic dose.

    Also Read | Around 18.15 crore balance, unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Centre

    However, with Thursday's ruling, Indians travelling overseas would no longer have to wait nine months after the second treatment to receive the preventive dose.

    According to official sources, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), the country's top advisory body on immunisation, approved a suggestion in this respect last week. Many nations required booster or prophylactic dose certifications, making it impossible for Indians to go overseas.

    Also Read: 'Numbers are sometimes controversial': WHO defends claim of 4.7 million Covid deaths in India

    Last Updated May 12, 2022, 2:50 PM IST
