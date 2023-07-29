Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cousin who killed 25-year-old girl with iron rod for turning down his proposal stalked her for 3 days

    A 25-year-old woman named Nargis was brutally murdered by her cousin, Irfan, in a Delhi park. Irfan's motive was Nargis' refusal to marry him due to his lack of a stable job. He planned the murder in advance, using an iron rod as the weapon. 

    Cousin who killed 25-year-old girl with iron rod for turning down his proposal stalked her for 3 days
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jul 29, 2023, 9:27 AM IST

    New revelations have emerged in the case pertaining to the brutal murder of a 25-year-old woman in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area. It is now known that Nargis, the victim, who was killed by her cousin after she rejected his marriage proposal was being stalked by the latter for three days. The accused, Irfan, meticulously planned the murder three days prior and was aware of the victim's daily routine, knowing that she passed through the park on her way to stenography classes.

    According to the police, Irfan confessed to taking an iron rod from his house and attempting to approach the woman on a previous occasion, which did not materialize. His claims are currently under investigation.

    The victim, identified as Nargis, had recently graduated from Kamala Nehru College. The motive behind the crime was Irfan's desire to marry his first cousin, Nargis. However, she declined his proposal, citing his lack of a stable job as he was working as a food delivery agent. Feeling rejected and unable to find another partner, Irfan started following Nargis in an attempt to talk to her, but she cut off all communication with him.

    On a fateful Friday morning, Irfan attacked Nargis with an iron rod and killed her at a park near Aurobindo College in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar. The Delhi Police discovered the body with the murder weapon nearby.

    Hours after committing the heinous act, Irfan surrendered to the police. The incident has raised concerns about the city's law and order situation. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his grief over the incident and called for stringent measures to ensure the safety of the city's residents, particularly women. He urged the Union home minister and Lieutenant Governor to take immediate action to improve the effectiveness of law enforcement in Delhi.

