Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw challenged Rahul Gandhi to debate in Parliament, dismissing Congress claims about EVMs and democracy, while Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma also criticized the opposition party's stance on national institutions.

Ashwini Vaishnaw Challenges Rahul Gandhi to Debate in Parliament

Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Thursday, in a veiled attack on the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, remarked that those calling for a debate should come to the appropriate forum: the Parliament. Speaking at the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign, Vaishnaw said, "Come to the Parliament, we will debate on whatever topic you want. Come on, let's go at it; we aren't scared of you. You come, debate on whatever topic you want." He added, "Let them step into the arena, not on social media, but within the hallowed halls of the House. One must foster trust among the public. Prime Minister Modi has elevated the nation to a position where we can engage with any other country on equal terms, looking them straight in the eye. We are now taking the fight to the very dens of our adversaries."

Critique of Congress and EVM Allegations

Further, he claimed that members of the Congress party are attempting to undermine democracy. He said that those who now criticise EVMs are the very ones who introduced them. "Before the advent of EVMs, one never knew what was being stuffed into the ballot boxes once the clock struck 5 PM. We spent 50 years in the opposition, yet leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L.K. Advani never levelled allegations against any institution. Look at what happened in Keralam; who won there? It is a classic case of a 'bad workman quarrelling with his tools'. This is what happens when one abandons their party to blindly follow a single family," he said.

National Security and Governance Priorities

He underlined that Naxalism, which pitted our own people against one another, has been dismantled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "Furthermore, we are committed to eradicating the drug menace, not just from Punjab, but from the entire country," he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister's Remarks

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Chief Minister questioned what the Congress could possibly know about the meaning of democracy, pointing out how many governments they have been responsible for toppling. He remarked that, one day, the Congress will become a laughingstock before the nation. The Chief Minister noted that the Congress frequently levels accusations against institutions such as the CBI, the ED, and the Election Commission. Taking a dig at the party, he used an analogy, akin to someone claiming a "big fish" for themselves before even stepping into the water, to describe the current state of the Congress. The Chief Minister stated that his administration has presented its report card to the public, and it will continue to provide an account of its performance this year as well. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also regularly presents an account of his government’s work to the people.

Meetings and Development Discussions

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma extended a warm welcome to the Union Minister by presenting him with a bouquet at the Chief Minister's residence. During the meeting, the Chief Minister and the Union Minister discussed development works, projects, and key schemes in Rajasthan. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)