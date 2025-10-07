India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan at the UN Security Council (UNSC), saying it is a country that "bombs its own people".

India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), denouncing Islamabad’s “delusional tirade” over Kashmir and reminding the world of the 1971 “systematic genocide” and mass rape campaign by the Pakistani Army. During the UNSC Open Debate on Women, Peace and Security, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Parvathaneni Harish, exposed Pakistan’s hypocrisy on global platforms.

“Every year, we are unfortunately fated to listen to the delusional tirade of Pakistan against my country, especially on Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian territory they covet. Our pioneering record on the Women, Peace and Security agenda is unblemished and unscathed,” Harish said.

He lambasted Pakistan’s desperate attempts to deflect global attention from its own atrocities and internal failures.

“A country that bombs its own people, conducts systematic genocide, can only attempt to distract the world with misdirection and hyperbole. This is a country that conducted Operation Searchlight in 1971 and sanctioned a systematic campaign of genocidal mass rape of 400,000 women citizens by its own army. The world sees through Pakistan’s propaganda,” he added.

The diplomat’s remarks drew attention to Operation Searchlight, the Pakistani Army’s brutal crackdown in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) in 1971, which resulted in the deaths of nearly three million people and the rape of over 40,000 women. The campaign specifically targeted Bengali civilians and minorities, ultimately prompting India’s intervention — a move that led to Pakistan’s defeat and the birth of Bangladesh.

Harish’s reference to Pakistan “bombing its own people” was to a recent airstrike by the Pakistani Air Force in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which killed over 30 civilians.

India also took a strong stand against Pakistan’s continued misuse of international platforms to spread falsehoods. Representing India at the 60th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva last month, Kshitij Tyagi, Counsellor at the Permanent Mission of India, had called out Pakistan’s moral bankruptcy.

“A delegation that epitomises the antithesis of this approach continues to abuse this forum with baseless and provocative statements against India,” Tyagi said.

He further said, “Instead of coveting our territory, they would do well to vacate the Indian territory under their illegal occupation and focus on rescuing an economy on life support, a polity muzzled by military dominance, and a human rights record stained by persecution, perhaps once they find time away from exporting terrorism, harbouring UN-proscribed terrorists, and bombing their own people.”