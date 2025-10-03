MP Deputy CM and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla clarified his earlier remarks on suspected cough syrup deaths in Chhindwara, stating that only 3 of 12 medicine samples tested so far showed no harmful substances. Nine children have died in the case.

Narshingpur/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla on Friday issued a clarification over his earlier remarks in which he had denied any link between the cough syrup and the deaths of six children in Chhindwara district stating that he had only talked about three syrups whose contamination test report had been recieved stating that nothing was found in it.

A total of nine children have died so far in the suspected cough syrup consumption case in Chhindwara district, said Dr Pawan Nandurkar, Associate Professor and Head of Paediatrics at Chhindwara Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday.

Rajendra Shukla on reports of medicines

Addressing reporters in Narsinghpur, Shukla said, “Samples of approximately 12 types of medicines have been sent for testing. Currently, the results of three samples have been received. The reports have not found any substances that could suggest that these medicines caused the deaths. However, reports on the remaining medicines are expected by this evening. It is not possible to say anything until the report arrives. It is true that children died but currently, NEERI and the Government of India are continuously trying to obtain reports on the samples sent to their labs. I hope the final report will be available by evening.”

"Initally, it was expected that the children did not die due to cough syrup. As I said, a report of three medicines arrived and it was found that those medicines were not responsible for the death. Rest there are about 10 medicines whose report is expected to arrive by this evening. Whatever I said two days ago, I said about the three medicines whose report had arrived and it was confirmed that those medicines can't cause death," the minister added.

Two days ago, when asked about banning the cough syrup, Minister Shulka had said, "The matter of the cough syrup is baseless and these deaths did not occur due to the cough syrup for sure."

Meanwhile, addressing reporters in Bhopal, Joint Director of Drugs Control Tina Yadav said that all the samples related to Chhindwara cough syrup scare had arrived, their testing was underway and the report likely to be available in one or two days.

"All the samples related to it have arrived and their testing is underway. After the testing is complete, we will be able to come to a conclusion. Before that, we are discussing preventative measures at a senior level to determine what decisions need to be made....The report will be available in one to two days...We have already started preparing to investigate the supply source, whether there is stock there or not, and we are currently investigating it," Yadav said.

