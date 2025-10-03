Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's sources reportedly confirmed that no contamination has been found in cough syrup linked to recent deaths. Reports suggesting a connection between the syrup and fatalities are baseless.

New Delhi: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's official sources have said that no contamination has been found in the cough syrup linked to recent deaths of at least 11 children in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. According to officials, all reports suggesting a connection between the syrup and fatalities are incorrect. The authorities stated that rigorous testing and investigations have not detected any harmful substances, and consumers can be assured of the product’s safety.

The generic cough syrup, Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide, which is commonly supplied to government hospitals, has reportedly shown no signs of contamination so far. Officials from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) told India Today confirming all the claims of syrup contamination to date to be 'unverified and entirely baseless'.

11 children dead after consuming suspected counterfeit cough syrup

At least 11 children died in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh after consuming suspected counterfeit cough syrup, officials confirmed on Friday. In Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, nine deaths have been reported, according to news agency ANI. In Rajasthan, two children died, one each in Bharatpur and Sikar.

Dr Pawan Nandurkar, Associate Professor and Head of Paediatrics, said the initial reports indicated seven deaths in Chhindwara, but the toll has now risen to nine.

"The deaths and cases of kidney injury are linked to the cough syrup called Coldrif, which is currently under suspicion. However, investigations are ongoing, and it is possible that the kidney injuries were caused by another factor," he added.

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh collected samples of a cough syrup linked to the deaths of several children from a pharmaceutical unit in Jabalpur on Friday. The samples were sent for laboratory testing to determine any possible cause of the fatalities.

Details from Drug Inspector

Sharad Kumar Jain, Drug Inspector, stated that several children fell ill and were referred to hospitals in Nagpur, where some later died. Investigations revealed that the children had been given a cold-relief syrup supplied by a pharmaceutical company in Jabalpur. Jain added that the company confirmed purchasing 660 bottles of the syrup. Of these, 594 bottles were distributed to three distributors in Chhindwara, while 66 remained with the company. Sixteen bottles have been sent for testing, and the remaining stock has been prohibited from sale. Authorities have been instructed to freeze any remaining stock at the three distribution firms.

Deaths in Chhindwara

Six out of nine children in Chhindwara district reportedly died from kidney-related complications between September 4 and 26. Families reported that the children initially suffered from common cold, cough and fever, which later progressed to kidney problems, worsening their condition.

Dr Naresh Gunnade, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), said that both central and state authorities were called in to investigate the cause of the kidney failures. Human, water, and other samples were collected and sent for examination, with some preliminary reports arriving showing no serious abnormalities.

Dr Gunnade added that initial complaints of fever among children in Parasia, Chhindwara, were reported from August 22. Three children died between September 4 and 7 at a private hospital in Nagpur after being referred from local facilities. Subsequently, three more deaths occurred, bringing the total to six. In response, a separate 10-bed ward was set up at Parasia government hospital to monitor similar cases.

Ongoing Investigation

A team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the state-level Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP) is investigating the matter.

(With ANI inputs)