G Ranganathan, the owner of the Tamil Nadu-based pharmaceuticals company that manufactured the adulterated Coldrif cough syrup linked to dozens of children's deaths in several states has been arrested.

A seven-member team from Madhya Pradesh on Thursday arrested G. Ranganathan, the 73-year-old owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, from Chennai. His company is accused of manufacturing the toxic Coldrif cough syrup, which has been linked to the deaths of 20 children in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan.

A pharmacy graduate from Madras Medical College, Ranganathan had built a reputable career spanning more than four decades. He first made his mark with Pronit, a syrup that gained popularity in the 1980s. Ranganathan personally visited paediatricians to promote Pronit, particularly emphasizing its benefits for pregnant women. The product initially thrived but soon attracted scrutiny from the state drug control department for containing ingredients that required government licensing. Ranganathan secured the necessary approvals and expanded his business empire — branching into liquid nasal formulations and establishing multiple small-scale units around Chennai.

Over the years, he emerged as the head of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, maintaining close ties with Ceego Labs, while his associates handled Iven Healthcare. His 2,000 sq ft manufacturing facility along the Chennai–Bengaluru highway has been sealed, and his Kodambakkam office locked down.

Laboratory tests conducted in Tamil Nadu exposed that the Coldrif cough syrup contained 48.6% diethylene glycol, a highly toxic industrial chemical found in antifreeze and brake fluid. Ingestion of even small quantities of this substance can cause acute kidney failure and death.

The report from the Director of Drugs Control, Tamil Nadu, dated October 4, classified the syrup (Batch No. SR-13, manufactured May 2025, expiring April 2027) as “Not of Standard Quality” and adulterated. Following this revelation, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav immediately imposed a statewide ban on the sale, distribution, and stock of all medicines produced by Sresan Pharmaceuticals.

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) ordered inspectors to seize existing stocks, freeze all market supplies, and collect samples from other batches for laboratory analysis. Officials were instructed to ensure complete removal of Sresan’s products from the shelves until further notice.

Tragedy in Chhindwara

In late August, children in Parasia and nearby villages in Chhindwara district developed sudden kidney failure after being treated for mild coughs and fevers. Most of the victims were under five years old. Initial investigations had led authorities to temporarily suspend two local brands, but it was Tamil Nadu’s forensic findings that traced the true culprit — a bottle of Coldrif syrup, manufactured more than 1,000 km away.