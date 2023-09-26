Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi hands out 51,000 appointment letters to government recruits; check details

    The Rozgar Mela represents a crucial step in fulfilling the Prime Minister's commitment to prioritizing employment generation and facilitating youth empowerment for active participation in national development.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

    In a major employment drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (September 26) utilized video conferencing to distribute around 51,000 appointment letters to freshly recruited individuals. The extensive Rozgar Mela was conducted across 46 locations nationwide, as announced by the Prime Minister's Office.

    During the event, PM Modi extended congratulations to all the newly recruited individuals who had received their appointment letters. He highlighted the government's dedication to creating new opportunities for women and emphasized the significance of the recently enacted "Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam" (Women's Reservation Bill), which has empowered half the nation's population.

    PM Modi underlined the transformative role that women have historically played in various fields, infusing them with renewed vigor. He also articulated the nation's commitment to achieving developed status by 2047, emphasizing India's remarkable progress and its aspiration to become the world's third-largest economy in the near future.

    This Rozgar Mela event aims to recruit personnel in various Ministries and Departments, including the Department of Posts, the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, the Department of Atomic Energy, the Department of Revenue, the Department of Higher Education, the Ministry of Defence, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, among others.

    Notably, the recruitment drive encompasses both central government departments and state governments and Union Territories (UTs). The Rozgar Mela represents a crucial step in fulfilling the Prime Minister's commitment to prioritizing employment generation and facilitating youth empowerment for active participation in national development, a statement from the PMO read.

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2023, 11:37 AM IST
