Centre tells states to organise dedicated COVID vaccination sessions for inoculation of 12-14 group

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday asked states to organise dedicated Covid vaccination sessions through earmarked centres, and train vaccinators to avoid mixing of vaccines during the inoculation of children in 12-14 age-group.

On the occasion of National Vaccination Day, Covid-19 vaccination for the age group will begin at all government Covid Vaccination Centers from Wednesday.

The Covid-19 vaccine to be administered would be Corbevax manufactured by Biological E. Limited, Hyderabad. Beneficiaries can get the shot after online registration (beginning 9 am on Wednesday) or through onsite walk-in.

In a video conference with representatives of all states and union territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, “Vaccinators and vaccination teams need to be trained to ensure that particularly for 12-14 years age group there is no mixing of vaccines. States were advised to organise dedicated vaccination sessions through earmarked Covid-19 Vaccination Centers for vaccination of 12-14 years' age-group to avoid mixing with other vaccines.” The states were also advised to ensure judicious utilisation of available Covid-19 vaccines.

Only the Corbevax vaccine would be used for the beneficiaries of age group 12-13 and 13-14 years, Bhushan said.

Corbevax has been included as the third vaccine against Covid-19 and will be available at all centres where free vaccination is available, stated Bhushan. While the precaution dose can now be provided to 60 plus and above. Prioritisation and sequencing of this dose would be based on the completion of nine months from the date of the second dose, stated Bhushan.

As per earlier guidelines, states can replace those that are due for expiry and also replace them from one district within the state to another to ensure that vaccines are not wasted.