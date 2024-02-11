Controversy not a concern: Karnataka's ex-minister KS Eshwarappa brushes off notices

Former Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa faces controversy for advocating strict action against traitors, sparking a debate on freedom of speech. Davangere police issued a notice following a complaint. Eshwarappa defends his stance, emphasizing the need for laws against treason.

The controversy erupted when Eshwarappa, along with supporters including MP DK Suresh and Vinay Kulkarni, called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enact laws allowing the shooting of individuals making treasonous statements. This statement came in response to discussions about a separate nation, which stirred emotions and led to a demand for stringent measures against such rhetoric.

An FIR was lodged against Eshwarappa at the Davangere Barangay Police Station, prompting the investigating officer to issue a notice to him through the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the police station. Eshwarappa, upon receiving the notice, engaged with the police briefly before sending them away.

Addressing the issue at a press conference, Eshwarappa reiterated his stance, expressing unwavering determination despite facing legal implications. He emphasised the need for laws to combat treasonous behaviour and highlighted the absence of action against others making similar statements, including MP DK Suresh.

"I never advocated for violence against individuals like Suresh. My concern lies solely with traitors endangering the integrity of our nation," Eshwarappa clarified.

He further expressed confidence in his innocence, stating, "I have received numerous notices regarding patriotism, and I remain unfazed by them. I have been cleared of all accusations before, and I maintain my faith in the legal process."