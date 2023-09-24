Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Controversial banners spark India-Canada row: Gurdwara faces removal ultimatum | WATCH

    This development underscores the complex socio-political dynamics surrounding the Sikh diaspora in Canada and its historical connection to the Khalistan movement—a campaign that seeks to establish an independent Sikh state in Punjab, India.

    Controversial banners spark India-Canada row: Gurdwara faces removal ultimatum WATCH AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 24, 2023, 9:27 AM IST

    Amidst growing tensions between India and Canada, Canadian authorities have issued a stern directive to a Gurdwara, a Sikh place of worship, known for its radical leanings. The officials have demanded immediate removal of all controversial banners that not only call for the assassination of three Indian diplomats but also glorify Khalistani terrorists.

    This development underscores the complex socio-political dynamics surrounding the Sikh diaspora in Canada and its historical connection to the Khalistan movement—a campaign that seeks to establish an independent Sikh state in Punjab, India.

    Trudeau cited 'Five Eyes' intel to accuse India of killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

    While the majority of the Sikh community in Canada and around the world calls for peaceful coexistence and religious freedom, a small yet vocal faction continues to support Khalistani separatism, leading to tensions between Canada and India. These tensions often stem from the belief that some elements within the Canadian Sikh community provide tacit support to extremist activities.

    In response to this situation, authorities are emphasizing the importance of respecting diplomatic norms and maintaining peaceful relations between the two nations. Removing provocative banners and refraining from glorifying terrorists is seen as a critical step in promoting dialogue and understanding rather than fueling further discord.

    Despite Indian dossier and Interpol red corner notice, Canada let Hardeep Singh Nijjar operate willfully

    The ongoing efforts to address these contentious issues highlight the need for open and constructive conversations within the Sikh diaspora, both in Canada and across the globe, to foster a peaceful coexistence and resolution of long-standing grievances.

    Last Updated Sep 24, 2023, 9:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nipah: Educational institutions in Kozhikode to reopen tomorrow rkn

    Nipah: Educational institutions in Kozhikode to reopen tomorrow

    Kerala News LIVE: kerala news live 24 september 2023 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala's second Vande Bharat to be flagged off today

    Anil Antony's mother knew about son's move to BJP, saw 'no future in congress' anr

    Anil Antony's mother knew about son's move to BJP, saw 'no future in Congress'

    Asian Games 2023: The Impressive Indian Contingent at Hangzhou WATCH

    Asian Games 2023: The Impressive Indian Contingent at Hangzhou (WATCH)

    Trudeau cited 'Five Eyes' intel to accuse India of killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

    Trudeau cited 'Five Eyes' intel to accuse India of killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

    Recent Stories

    Asian Games 2023: Pooja Vastrakar propels India to maiden final with win over Bangladesh; medal assured snt

    Asian Games 2023: Pooja Vastrakar propels India to maiden final with win over Bangladesh; medal assured

    Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Why is the actress avoiding spotlight? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Why is the actress avoiding spotlight? Here's what we know

    India opens Asian Games 2023 campaign with silver medals in shooting and rowing snt

    India opens Asian Games 2023 campaign with silver medals in shooting and rowing

    Nipah: Educational institutions in Kozhikode to reopen tomorrow rkn

    Nipah: Educational institutions in Kozhikode to reopen tomorrow

    Kerala News LIVE: kerala news live 24 september 2023 major highlights developments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala's second Vande Bharat to be flagged off today

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon