    Trudeau cited 'Five Eyes' intel to accuse India of killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

    The United States confirms shared intelligence among the Five Eyes partners regarding Canada's allegations of a potential link between the Indian government and the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. However, they reportedly declined Canada's request to jointly denounce the murder.

    Trudeau cited 'Five Eyes' intel to accuse India of killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar?
    First Published Sep 23, 2023, 6:11 PM IST

    The United States has officially confirmed the existence of shared intelligence among the Five Eyes partners, informing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's public allegations regarding the potential link between the Indian government and the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. 

    United States Ambassador to Canada David Cohen, in an interview with Canadian news network CTV News, stated that "there was shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners that helped lead Canada to making the statements that the PM [Trudeau] made."

    However, Cohen did not specify whether the intelligence included human and surveillance-based information or signals intelligence related to Indian diplomats. He emphasized that it was a matter of shared intelligence information, indicating close communication between Canada and the US on this matter.

    Earlier, Trudeau had mentioned that Canadian officials had been collaborating closely with intelligence agencies to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the situation since the summer. The Five Eyes intelligence alliance, consisting of the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, regarded the allegations as serious but reportedly declined Canada's request to jointly denounce the murder.

    The US expressed deep concern over Trudeau's claims regarding India's role and stressed the importance of bringing the perpetrators to justice. The UK also characterized the allegations as serious, while Australia's foreign ministry conveyed its concerns to India at senior levels.

    Trudeau, addressing the Canadian Parliament, denounced any foreign government's involvement in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil, considering it an unacceptable violation of Canada's sovereignty. He also emphasized that such actions were contrary to the fundamental principles that govern free, open, and democratic societies.

    David Cohen added that if the allegations were proven true, it would potentially represent a significant breach of the rules-based international order that nations prefer to uphold.

    Massive NIA crackdown on Khalistanis; SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu's assets in Punjab attached

