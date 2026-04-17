Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma has backed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and delimitation, calling them the 'need of the hour'. The support comes amid a Lok Sabha debate where the opposition raised concerns over southern states' representation.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has extended support to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, calling the delimitation process a "need of the hour."

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Addressing a press conference in Shillong on Thursday, the Chief Minister said both women's reservation in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures and the delimitation process need to go "hand in hand." Sangma said, "Delimitation is the need of the hour. It must be done. To implement the Women's Reservation Bill when it is passed, we will be looking at the details of how it will be implemented. Both need to go hand in hand."

Meghalaya currently has two seats in the Lok Sabha, out of 543.

Heated Debate Over Delimitation Bill

This comes after a heated debate in the Lok Sabha over the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The Opposition MPs raised concern over the constitutional amendment, to conduct the delimitation and increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha up to 850, based on the 2011 census.

The opposition alleged that the proposed legislation would shrink the representation of southern states in the House. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged the Centre to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, reserving one-third seats for women in the Lok Sabha, on the basis of the current 543 seats. KC Venugopal referred to the Bills as a move to "sabotage democracy."

Amit Shah Assures No Loss for Southern States

However, Union Minister Amit Shah assured that the representation of the southern states would not be affected by delimitation. Presenting numbers, Shah noted, "If we listen to the entire narrative created for the South, then out of the 543 seats created by you, 129 MPs currently sit in this House, which is approximately 23.76 per cent. In the new House, 195 MPs will be sitting here, and their power will be 23.97 per cent."

Shah said Karnataka has 28 seats, and 5.15 per cent of the 543 seats in the House, and after the passage of the bill, the number of Karnataka MPs will increase from 28 to 42, and the percentage in the Lok Sabha will increase to 5.44. "Karnataka will not suffer any loss at all.

Andhra Pradesh has 25 seats, which is 4.60 per cent. After the passage of the bill, the number of MPs will increase from 25 to 38, which will be 4.65 per cent," he said. "Tamil Nadu has 49 seats, which is 7.18 per cent. After the passage of the bill, the number of MPs will be 59, and their percentage in the new House of 816 will be 7.23 per cent. Tamil Nadu will also suffer no loss.

Keralam has 20 seats, which is 3.68 per cent. After the passage of the bill, the number of MPs will be 30, and their percentage in the new House will be 3.67 per cent," he added. (ANI)

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