Congress's KC Venugopal warned ex-Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat against his solo ‘Jan Samvad Yatra’, insisting on a unified party campaign under Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for the upcoming assembly elections. Rawat, however, continued his yatra.

Congress issues stern warning to Harish Rawat

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Monday asked former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat to follow the party's organisational line and said individual campaigns would not be tolerated in the state expected to go to polls in February of 2027, as Rawat had started the ‘Jan Samvad Yatra’ from Jaspur to Haldwani.

Venugopal said the Congress would take forward its campaign in Uttarakhand jointly under the leadership of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, with the sole objective of ensuring the party's victory in the upcoming Assembly elections.

In a post on X after meeting Rawat, Venugopal said, “Met with Uttarakhand Ex-CM Sh. Harish Rawat ji, to discuss on the ongoing campaigns in the election-going state. It was made clear that our campaigns will be taken forward jointly along with all Uttarakhand leaders, solely under the Congress banner under Hon’ble Sh. Mallikarjun@khargeji and LOP Sh.@RahulGandhiji’s leadership, with the singular aim of ensuring the party’s victory.”

“Individual campaigns will not be tolerated by the party, and there must only be collective programs as planned by the party organisation. The party is confident that with the energy and hard work of the entire state unit, we will emerge victorious in Uttarakhand!” he added.

Rawat defies party line, continues yatra

The remarks came as Rawat continued with his ‘Jan Samvad Yatra’ in the Kumaon region despite objections from the Congress high command. The yatra began from Jaspur at 11:30 am and was scheduled to pass through Kashipur, Ramnagar and Kaladhungi before reaching Haldwani.

Warning from state in-charge

Uttarakhand Congress in-charge Kumari Selja had earlier written to Rawat expressing displeasure over his decision to undertake the yatra separately from the official party organisation and programmes.

In her October 1 letter, Selja said the programme had neither been discussed with her nor with the Pradesh Congress Committee president. She also referred to media reports concerning statements attributed to Rawat and stressed that the Congress needed to put up a united front with the Assembly elections approaching.

Selja had cautioned Rawat that any parallel programme would not be in the interest of the party and requested him not to proceed with the yatra.

Rawat vows to continue outreach

Rawat, however, continued to promote the programme on social media. Ahead of the Jaspur-Haldwani leg, he said the challenge before the state was significant but asserted that his resolve to work for the “self-respect of Uttarakhand” was equally strong.

“During this phase of the 'Dhanyawad evam Jansamvad Yatra', there is no stopping now. Rise, move forward... we have to bring change to the state and bring Congress back to power. From Jaspur to Haldwani, let us meet, engage in dialogue and take forward the fight for the rights of Devbhoomi,” Rawat said.

In another apparent reference to the party leadership's objections, Rawat used the phrase “keeping love under surveillance” in a social media post while indicating that he intended to continue with his outreach programme. (ANI)