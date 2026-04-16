Congress MP Manickam Tagore criticised Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, stating Naidu is compromising the state's future for his political survival by supporting the Delimitation Bill, which weakens the voice of Southern states in Parliament.

Tagore Accuses Naidu of Betraying Andhra Pradesh

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, saying that he is ready to compromise the future of Andhra Pradesh for his political survival by supporting the Delimitation Bill.

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Taking it to X, he said that Naidu has previously betrayed his father-in-law and former CM NT Rama Rao. Now, he is supporting the Delimitation Bill, which will weaken India's southern States' voice in the Parliament. "N Chandrababu Naidu garu has shown it time and again that power comes before principles. A man who could betray his own father-in-law is now ready to compromise the future of Andhra Pradesh for his poliCongress MP Manickam Tagore slams N Chandrababu Naidutical survival. Standing with Narendra Modi, he backs a discriminatory Delimitation in India that weakens the South's voice," he wrote.

'Calculated Surrender' and Impact on Backward Women

Further calling the move a "calculated surrender," Tagore slammed Naidu, saying that he is shutting the doors on backward women from entering the Parliament by supporting the Delimitation Bill without a proper caste-based census. "Instead of fighting it, he talks about promoting larger families, anything but confronting injustice. And by supporting this move before a proper caste census, he is effectively shutting the doors on BC women who should be entering Parliament through the Women's Reservation Act. This is not leadership. This is calculated surrender. From betraying family to betraying the people, the pattern is clear," he said.

Government's Plan for Delimitation and Reservation

The government is planning to implement the women's reservation ahead of the 2029 General Elections by bringing in an amendment to the 2023 Act and a constitutional amendment to delink the delimitation process from the 2027 census.

The government has proposed to increase the number of seats in the House to 850, with 815 seats proposed for the States and the remaining 35 for the Union Territories.

The Lok Sabha has 543 seats at present.

The Centre has called a special sitting of Parliament starting today till April 18. (ANI)