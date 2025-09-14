Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched blistering attacks on the Congress party, accusing it of "supporting" the Pakistani Army and "fostering" its agenda during Operation Sindoor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched blistering attacks on the Congress party, accusing it of "supporting" the Pakistani Army and "fostering" its agenda during Operation Sindoor. Sharpening his attacks, Prime Minister Modi further accused Congress of not standing with the Indian armed forces, adding that the opposition party's agenda is solely focused on propagating lies coming from Pakistan. Addressing a rally in Assam's Darrang, the Prime Minister said, “For its politics, the Congress associates with such ideology which is against India. The same was seen during Operation Sindoor. When the Congress was in power, the entire country was bleeding from terrorism, and the Congress stood silently by. In every corner of Pakistan, the leaders of the terrorists were destroyed, but the Congress stood with the Pakistani army instead of the Indian army.”

"Instead of standing with our army, the people of the Congress party promote the agenda of those who foster terrorists. The lies of Pakistan become the agenda of Congress. That is why you have to always be cautious of Congress," he added.

Asserting that Congress prioritises its "vote bank over national interests", Prime Minister Modi accused the opposition party of promoting agendas that benefit infiltrators and anti-nationals. He further alleged that Congress protects infiltrators and anti-national forces. "Today, the Congress has become a great protector of the infiltrators and the anti-nationals. When Congress was in power, it used to promote infiltration, and today Congress wants the infiltrators to settle in India forever and determine India's future," Prime Minister Modi stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also slammed Congress for "insulting" legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika.

"When the 'Namdaar' beats the 'Kamdaar' and if the 'Kamdaar' cries out in pain, they torture him even more, saying that you don't even have the right to cry. How can you cry being a 'Kamdaar' in front of the 'Namdaar'? The people of the country, music lovers, art lovers, people who are giving their lives for the soul of India, should ask the Congress why they insulted Bhupen Da? Respecting the cultural heritage of Assam, preserving it, and the rapid development of Assam have been the priorities of the double-engine government," he said.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of major infrastructure and industrial development projects worth over Rs 18,530 crore in Assam. In Darrang, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of multiple projects. The projects include Darrang Medical College and Hospital, GNM School, and B.Sc. Nursing College, strengthening medical education and healthcare delivery in the region; Guwahati Ring Road Project that will enhance urban mobility, decongest traffic, and improve connectivity in and around the capital city; and Kuruwa-Narengi Bridge over River Brahmaputra, improving connectivity and promoting socio-economic development in the region.

At Numaligarh in Golaghat, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Assam Bioethanol Plant at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) aimed at promoting clean energy and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

He will also lay the foundation stone of the Polypropylene Plant at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), adding significant value to Assam's petrochemical sector. It will also generate employment opportunities and lead to the overall socio-economic development of the region.

