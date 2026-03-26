Congress leader Dolly Sharma alleged widespread corruption in Puducherry, claiming a '30% commission' is demanded to get work done. She also slammed the NDA government for delaying statehood and failing to tackle unemployment in the Union Territory.

'30% commission' and statehood delay: Congress alleges corruption

Congress leader Dolly Sharma on Thursday alleged widespread corruption in Puducherry, claiming that people are being forced to pay a "30 per cent commission" to get their work done. She further questioned the delay in granting statehood to Puducherry, despite the Bharatiya Janata Party being in power at the Centre and an NDA government in the Union Territory.

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"The manner in which a continuously corrupt government is operating in Puducherry is truly alarming... If you want to get any work done in Puducherry, you are required to pay a 30% commission... Five years have passed, they (BJP) hold power at the Centre, and in the State, but why has Puducherry not received statehood?..," she said.

Unemployment and Unfulfilled Promises

Raising concerns over unemployment, Sharma said that the youth in the Union Territory are struggling to find jobs, while liquor is easily accessible. The Congress leader also alleged that the ruling party has failed to deliver on its electoral promises. "The youth here are unable to find jobs. Yet, liquor is readily available--constantly... People fully understand the distinction between what was promised to them and what is actually being delivered. Of the hundred promises they made in their manifesto, they failed to fulfil even ninety..," she added.

DMK-Congress Announce Seat-Sharing Pact

On Monday, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress reached a seat-sharing pact for the 2026 Puducherry Assembly elections. 30 constituencies in Puducherry will undergo polls, with Congress to contest 16 and the DMK to contest on 14 seats.

"We will share seats among the alliance parties in the 14 seats allotted to DMK," the party's Puducherry election in-charge Jagadrakshagan said. Congress and DMK are also alliance partners in Tamil Nadu, where the Chief Minister MK Stalin-led party allotted the Congress 28 of 234 seats for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Puducherry Election Rewind

The Union Territory of Puducherry is all set to hold the 2026 Assembly Election on April 9 in a single phase, with counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4. In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly Elections, AINRC emerged as the largest party with 10 seats, followed by DMK with six seats, while BJP and Congress won six seats each. The voter turnout was recorded at 84.8 per cent.

While in the 2016 elections, Congress had secured a majority with 15 seats, AINRC won eight seats, AIADMK bagged four seats, and DMK got two seats, with voter turnout at 83.6 per cent. (ANI)