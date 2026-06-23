Congress's KC Venugopal accused the Centre of misusing ED-CBI to target the Opposition while ignoring a 253-acre land scam allegedly linked to MP CM Mohan Yadav's family, demanding an investigation into the ruling party's alleged corruption.

Congress Accuses Centre of Misusing Agencies

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Tuesday accused the BJP-led Centre of misusing investigative agencies to target Opposition leaders while ignoring alleged corruption cases involving ruling party leaders, including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. He referred to allegations of a 253-acre land scam and also shared a report claiming large-scale land purchases linked to the CM's family, demanding action from the ED and CBI and alleging selective enforcement by the government.

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In a post on X, Venugopal wrote, "PM Modi, why have ED-CBI not knocked on the doors of MP CM Mohan Yadav? Is a 253-acre mega land scam not grounds enough to chase him and punish him for his crimes? A regime that is hyperactive in misusing investigative agencies to hound Opposition leaders to settle political scores, or to coerce them into joining their alliance, is now in deep slumber while their own chosen lieutenants loot public wealth." https://x.com/kcvenugopalmp/status/2069410109164519852?s=48 "Be it the Ujjain Land Scam, or the shocking loot of donation funds from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, or the massive corruption done by Assam CM and his family - the list is endless. The people are well aware of the truth behind 'Na Khaunga, Na Khaane Doonga' and they demand justice. This farce must end," the post read.

'Engine of Loot' in MP, Alleges Jairam Ramesh

Earlier in the day, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh also launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'double engine' government in Madhya Pradesh, alleging large-scale corruption and claiming that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is directly involved in what he described as an "engine of loot".

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh said the state government is witnessing rampant loot under the guise of governance. "In the BJP's 'double engine' government in Madhya Pradesh, the 'engine of loot' is running at full speed. The Chief Minister of the state himself, Mohan Yadav, has become the mastermind of this loot. There is also talk that the "farming of news" against the Chief Minister has been orchestrated by the Agriculture Minister who went from MP to the center! It seems like infighting over the chair and shares in the loot. On this major issue, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Shri Jitu Patwari (@jitupatwari) will hold an important press conference in Bhopal at 11:30 AM today," he wrote on X. (ANI)