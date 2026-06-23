Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid warned against flawed delimitation, calling it a threat to democracy. He also demanded stringent action against those involved in the alleged embezzlement of Ram Temple donations in Ayodhya.

Khurshid warns against flawed delimitation

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Tuesday warned against the current approach to delimitation, arguing that any "flawed" exercise risks undermining the fundamental principles of Indian democracy. Speaking to ANI, the former Union Minister emphasised that the integrity of constituency boundaries is a matter that affects every citizen, transcending religious or communal lines. He raised concerns over the practice of "gerrymandering," the manipulation of constituency borders to favour specific political outcomes or to dilute the voting power of particular demographic groups. "If delimitation is flawed, it affects every voter; it has nothing to do with religion or faith; it impacts every voter. Gerrymandering is done to segregate specific voters or to nullify their influence. If gerrymandering takes place, it goes against our democratic faith, our belief in democracy. That is why we oppose it." Khurshid's remarks come amidst ongoing national debates surrounding the future of electoral representation and the scope of administrative boundary revisions. He stressed that the legitimacy of a democracy rests upon the fairness of its electoral process, and any attempt to reconfigure seats for partisan gain constitutes a betrayal of the electorate's trust.

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Probe Ram Temple donation scam

Salman Khurshid also made a strong pitch for stringent action against those allegedly involved in the embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, stating that the issue concerns public faith and trust and that those responsible should be made an "example" of. His remarks come amid fresh allegations over the handling of temple donations and a subsequent administrative response to probe the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Khurshid said he has consistently respected the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi case and noted that the Ram Temple has now been established following the apex court's decision. "Can there be a greater tragedy? Now, there may have been differences in the country or in the state about what was the right thing to do. But it was finally taken as a decision by the Supreme Court. I have supported the decision of the Supreme Court. Now, the temple has been established. People are donating money. Now, whose property is this? This is the property of Lord Ram," he said.

He further asserted that the sanctity of the temple must be upheld, and strict action should be taken against those who have betrayed the trust of devotees. "I believe that if the government has any faith in Lord Ram, the first thing it would do is to make an example of the people who have done this," he added.

The development follows allegations made by former Samajwadi Party MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between ₹7 crore and ₹7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from Ram Mandir funds. Subsequently, on June 14, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged irregularities, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust. (ANI)