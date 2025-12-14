Odisha Congress in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu called the BJP a 'vote-stealing government' holding democracy hostage. The party is holding a major rally at Ramlila Maidan to protest alleged electoral irregularities and the SIR issue.

Odisha Congress in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu on Sunday sharply criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, calling it a "vote-stealing government" and alleging that democracy in India is being held hostage. Speaking to ANI ahead of his party's rally against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) at Ramlila Maidan, Lallu said, "The way democracy in the country has been held hostage, undoubtedly, this BJP government of the country is a vote-stealing government. Rahul Gandhi held press conferences in various states and directly brought information about each and every voter and polling booth to the country, the media, and the people. I believe that the BJP today certainly wants to completely dismantle the democratic system and move towards dictatorship."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Congress party is set to hold a major rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital today, intensifying its campaign over alleged "vote chori" and the SIR issue, with party leaders describing the event as a crucial step in a decisive political battle against the BJP-led government.

Extensive Preparations for Delhi Rally

This rally comes amid heightened political activity surrounding the Congress's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities. Earlier, Jharkhand Congress President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh had said that the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee made extensive preparations for the rally in response to the call from AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi. Calling the programme historic, Kamlesh said party leaders, workers, and representatives from across Jharkhand have already reached Delhi in large numbers to join the rally.

Background: 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' Campaign

The ongoing campaign has witnessed heightened political activity across the country. Earlier, tensions had flared in Lucknow on November 27 when Youth Congress workers staged a protest as part of the "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" campaign over the SIR issue. The protest, which began peacefully, escalated after demonstrators attempted to cross police barricades and block key roads in the city centre while marching towards the Vidhan Sabha. Several Youth Congress workers were detained for refusing to disperse, a move criticised by party leaders, who alleged that peaceful democratic protests were met with excessive police action.

The Ramlila Maidan rally is expected to see large public mobilisation, as the Congress continues its push against alleged electoral irregularities, reiterating its stand on protecting the democratic rights of voters.