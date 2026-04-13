Congress MP Manickam Tagore questions the Centre's timeline for the Women's Reservation Bill, alleging it is being altered for political control. He claims the government is flipping the Census-Delimitation sequence to prevent OBC representation.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday questioned the Centre's timeline for implementing the Women's Reservation Bill and alleged that the process is being altered for political reasons.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

His remarks come ahead of the special three-day session of Parliament scheduled from April 16, with a focus on the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill, along with a Delimitation Bill, expected to be introduced as Constitutional amendments.

Congress Alleges 'Political Motives'

In a post on X, Tagore raised concerns over the sequencing of the key process, stating, "Why this sudden rush? The sequence is clear: Census → Delimitation → Women's Reservation. But the government is flipping it."

OBC Representation Concerns

Referring to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adbhiniyam passed in 2023, he noted that the law clearly mandates implementation only after the Census and delimitation exercises are completed. He further questioned the Centre's intent behind pushing delimitation ahead of the proposed 2027 Census.

"So why push delimitation before Census 2027 is completed? Because the 2027 Census is expected to include OBC caste enumeration. That would reshape representation--and could bring over 150 OBC women MPs into Parliament by 2029," Tagore said.

Raising suspicions over the move, he added, "Is this rush an attempt to prevent that shift? Under Narendra Modi, the timeline is being altered--not for reform, but for control. Women's reservation was never the issue. Representation and social justice are. #AntiOBC."

Broader Opposition Criticism

The remarks echo similar criticism from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "hypocrisy and deception" over the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill.

Ramesh alleged that the government has taken a "U-turn" by attempting to delink the reservation from the Census and delimitation, despite earlier insisting on these prerequisites. He also claimed that the move is politically motivated and aimed at influencing voters in key poll-bound states.

The Congress has reiterated its demand for a "quota within a quota" for OBC women, signalling that the issue will remain a major point of contention during the upcoming parliamentary session.

The Centre is expected to introduce amendments to streamline the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which proposes 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. (ANI)