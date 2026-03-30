Madhya Pradesh Congress held a protest in Bhopal, showcasing an 'inflation exhibition' to slam the BJP-led state and central governments over rising prices of petrol, LPG, and other essentials, threatening to intensify their agitation.

Madhya Pradesh Congress staged a protest on Monday against the BJP-led state government and the Centre over inflation, price hike of LPG cylinders and petrol in Bhopal. The Congress leaders symbolically showcased an "inflation exhibition" in Roshanpura locality in the state capital and alleged that the Centre's economic policies worsened the situation in the country.

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Congress Demands Rollback of Price Hikes

"Today, the District Congress Committee Bhopal held an 'inflation exhibition' here in the Roshanpura area. The Modi government and the Mohan Yadav government in the state, first increased the prices of diesel and petrol, then raised the rates of gas cylinders, and is now set to increase electricity tariffs from April 1 in the state. The way the BJP government is burdening the common people with the crushing impact of inflation, the district Congress committee is protesting against it," said Praveen Saxena, District Congress president.

He further said, "The government has become unresponsive, and we are trying to 'wake it up' through this demonstration to roll back the increased rates. If the government does not take back the hike, the Congress party will intensify its agitation in the coming days with public participation."

'Flawed Economic Policies'

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Abhinav Baroliya also slammed the central government for pushing people back to using kerosene oil stoves.

"The current condition in India is a result of flawed economic policies. There is a complete atmosphere of disorder in the country. The vision of a modern India was shaped from Jawaharlal Nehru to Manmohan Singh, but today the situation has deteriorated to the point where people come to stoves and move with empty bottles to get kerosene. This government has pushed people back to using stoves, taking the country towards a regressive phase where cooking is done on firewood," Baroliya said.

The vision of modernity that had once been destroyed. Over the past 12 years, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, through its economic policies, caused significant damage to the country, the Congress leader alleged.

West Asia Conflict Adds Pressure

This comes amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which has led to a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz--a crucial route that handles nearly one-fifth of the world's crude oil supply. (ANI)