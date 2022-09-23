Congress Presidential Poll: Party asks spokespersons to refrain from commenting on candidates

Ramesh told the spokespersons and office bearers of the communications department that their job is to highlight that the Congress is the only political party in India to have an independent election authority to conduct organisational elections.

A day after Congress leader Gourav Vallabh slammed Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor over his probable AICC president poll bid, India's grand old party on Friday urged all its spokespersons and communication department office bearers to refrain from commenting on any colleague contesting the elections.

On Thursday, Vallabh hit out at Tharoor over his probable AICC president poll bid, saying his "only major contribution" to the party was to send letters to Sonia Gandhi when she was hospitalised.

In the first indicator of leaders taking sides in the upcoming contest for the top post, Vallabh had also voiced support for another contender, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who many believe has the backing of the current leadership.

It is reportedly said that AICC general secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said in a message to all spokespersons and office bearers of the communication department, "I would strongly urge all Spokespersons and office bearers of Communications Department of AICC to refrain from making any comment of any kind on any colleague of ours contesting the elections for the post of Congress President."

"We all have our individual preferences but our job is to only highlight that the Congress is the only political party to have a democratic and transparent system in place for election to the post of its president," the sources said.

"A person wanting to contest needs no nod from anybody to do so except from 10 PCC delegates for filing nomination form. The election authority ensures free and fair elections. Spokespersons have to ensure that elections are seen to be free and fair," the sources said.

Vallabh is also a party spokesperson but he asserted his comments were as a Congress worker and not spokesperson.

In a series of tweets, Vallabh had said, "Like crores of workers, my first wish is that Rahul Gandhi ji should provide his leadership to the Congress and the country. But if Rahul Gandhi ji remains steadfast on his decision (of not taking up the Congress chief post) and one has to choose between the two names that are appearing in public discussion, then there is no comparison between the two."