Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed welcomed the party's 'very good decision' to appoint VD Satheesan as the next Chief Minister of Keralam, following the UDF's victory in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections.

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed on Thursday welcomed the party's decision to appoint VD Satheesan as the next Chief Minister of Keralam, calling it a "very good decision". She added that the Congress leadership, under Rahul Gandhi and the party president, had consulted MLAs, people of Kerala, and alliance partners before arriving at the final decision.

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The Congress on Wednesday officially named VD Satheesan as the Chief Minister following the United Democratic Front's (UDF) return to power in the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections. The announcement came after more than 10 days of deliberations and speculation over the party's leadership choice.

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Shama Mohamed said the decision reflected the collective opinion of the party leadership and alliance stakeholders. "It's a very good decision. It's the decision taken by the high command... As you have seen, KC ji (K.C. Venugopal) has accepted the decision. All of us will accept the decision of the high command, of Rahul Gandhi, and the Congress President," she said. "We are very happy with the decision. The high command has taken everyone into confidence--the MLAs, the people of Kerala, and the alliance partners--and that's how we have come to this final decision," she added.

Oath Ceremony Expected Soon

On the expected date of the oath ceremony of VD Satheesan as Keralam CM, Congress MLA M Vincent said, "Mostly Sunday or Monday. The party high command took the right decision at the right time."

Alliance Partners Welcome Decision

Further, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) National General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty said the party welcomes the Congress high command's decision on the appointment of VD Satheesan as CM, describing it as a collective decision accepted by all concerned alliance partners. "... It's a high command's decision. So all the concerned parties welcome that. We have always maintained that the final decision will be taken by the Congress High command, which has come out, and all the concerned parties welcome it," Kunhalikutty said.

Who is VD Satheesan?

VD Satheesan, a six-time MLA from Peravoor, played a key role in leading the UDF campaign during the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections. Under his leadership, the alliance secured a decisive mandate, winning 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly. Satheesan, who turns 62 later this month, is regarded as one of the senior-most leaders in the Kerala Congress unit and has served as the Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly. (ANI)