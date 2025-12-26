Congress and other political leaders paid tribute to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh on his first death anniversary, remembering him as a statesman who strengthened India's economy and democracy through key reforms like RTI and MGNREGA.

Congress on Friday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his first death anniversary. Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92 due to age-related medical issues in Delhi on December 26, 2024. He was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi's Kashmere Gate on December 28, in the presence of his family, friends, colleagues, and government dignitaries.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Tributes Pour In From Political Leaders

The party in a post on X emphasised that Singh's leadership strengthened India's economy and democracy. "On the death anniversary of Dr. Manmohan Singh, we remember a statesman of integrity, humility, and vision. His leadership strengthened India's economy and democracy. Tributes to the Prime Minister who served the nation selflessly and with determination," Congress posted on X.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also paid heartfelt tributes to the Congress stalwart. Shivakumar recalled that Manmohan Singh championed transparency through the 2005 Right to Information Act and upheld the dignity of work through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which has now been changed to Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB--G RAM G) Act. "Paying tribute to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh on his death anniversary. From steering India out of an economic crisis to leading the country for a decade as Prime Minister, his impact was profound. He championed transparency through the RTI Act and upheld the dignity of work through MGNREGA. His leadership balanced reform with compassion and responsibility. India remembers him as a leader who placed the nation and its institutions above politics," Shivakumar posted on X.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) faction MP, Supriya Sule, said, "Today is the death anniversary of Dr. Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of the country, the architect of economic reforms, and a world-renowned economist. On this occasion, we pay our humble tributes to his memory." Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar posted, "On the first death anniversary of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji, we remember a statesman whose life was defined by intellect, integrity, and unwavering service to the nation."

A Look Back at His Illustrious Career

Born on September 26, 1932, Manmohan Singh was an eminent economist and served as Governor of the Reserve Bank of India from 1982 to 1985. Between 1991 and 1996, Singh served as India's Finance Minister, during which he played a pivotal role in implementing comprehensive economic reforms that earned him worldwide recognition.

He was India's 13th Prime Minister, holding office from 2004 to 2014. For many, his name remains synonymous with the transformative changes of that era. His government introduced landmark initiatives, including the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), later renamed MGNREGA, and the Right to Information Act (RTI), in 2005, which significantly improved transparency between the government and the public.

After his second term, Singh retired from public life, having led India through a period of unprecedented growth and international recognition. He was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014 after the Congress-led UPA lost the general elections. (ANI)