Congress MP KC Venugopal penned an open letter to Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging a secret 'deal' with the BJP. He questioned Vijayan's private meetings with central BJP leaders and the handling of various cases ahead of the Assembly polls.

Congress MP and General Secretary (Organisation), KC Venugopal, on Tuesday questioned Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging a "deal" with the BJP's central leadership. In an open letter, Venugopal asked Vijayan to respond to the allegations and disclose the "agenda" behind his meetings with several top BJP leaders and Union Ministers. In the run-up to the polling for Keralam Assembly elections, the Congress-led UDF has, on several occasions, called the LDF a "B-team" of the BJP in the Centre.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Venugopal Questions CM's Meetings with BJP Leaders

KC Venugopal questioned the Keralam CM over the implementation of the Centre's PM SHRI scheme despite a reported disagreement with LDF ally CPI. Questioning Vijayan's credibility as a labour movement leader and an LDF ally, the Congress MP criticised the CM over the labour codes. Venugopal wrote, "As Kerala once again stands at the threshold of an election, there remain a number of questions in the minds of the people regarding the legacy of your ten-year rule. Through this open letter, I raise ten of the most discussed questions in Kerala. I hope you will respond to them."

"What was the agenda behind your meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi, excluding officials? Was that where the 'deal' was struck? Similarly, in Kerala House in Delhi, why did you host a breakfast meeting for Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman without officials? What 'deal' was being finalised? You have had several official meetings with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi. But have you met him outside Delhi? What was the purpose? Was it part of a deal?" he asked.

Allegations on Central Schemes and Labour Codes

Questioning the implementation of the Centre's schemes in Keralam, he alleged CPI(M)'s "secret understanding" with the BJP. The Congress leader wrote, "Despite open opposition from CPI and its ministers, why did you go ahead and reach an understanding with the BJP to implement the PM SHRI scheme in Kerala? What 'deal' was behind this? Whose interests were you protecting by insisting on implementing it while keeping your own coalition partners in the dark? Why was the CPI state leadership misled after reaching a secret understanding with the BJP?"

"On the issue of labour codes introduced by the central government, why were rules framed and actions taken in extreme secrecy without taking LDF allies into confidence? Whom were you afraid of? As a leader of the labour movement, did you not increase the registration fee of trade unions from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 following the labour code? Whom was this meant to satisfy?" he further asked.

SNC-Lavalin Case Adjournments Questioned

Venugopal recalled the SNC-Lavalin case, in which Vijayan was an accused before getting discharged by the court. The Congress MP called the discharge a "bonus of the deal" with the BJP, while accusing Vijayan of sacrificing the party's ideology and showing "extreme subservience" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He wrote, "In the SNC-Lavalin case in which you are an accused, the repeated adjournments over 40 times in the Supreme Court have surprised the legal history of the country. Is this a reward from the central government or a bonus of a 'deal'? By sacrificing your party's ideology and showing extreme subservience to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are you trying to protect your family interests by getting cases dropped? Is that why you hesitate to directly criticise Modi?"

Queries on Exalogic and Kodakara Hawala Cases

"In the monthly payment (karimanal) case involving Exalogic Solutions, are the terms of the 'deal' you made with the central government to stall the Serious Fraud Investigation Office probe something you can disclose? Is there any connection with the Kodakara hawala money case, where crores were allegedly brought for the BJP during the last Assembly election? What is the current status of the ED notice against your son?" the letter read.

Protection of ADGP, 'Secret Meetings' Under Scrutiny

He also questioned Vijayan over ED and FCRA cases against his former Principal Secretary, M Sivasankar. Venugopal wrote, "On whose instructions are you still protecting ADGP MR Ajith Kumar, who faced serious allegations of secretly meeting RSS leaders and later facilitating the disruption of Thrissur Pooram to help the BJP win the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat? Whose interests are being protected? What was the understanding reached between you and BJP leaders at a star hotel in the capital, mediated by Sri M? Do you have the courage to disclose its details to the public?"

Stalled Probes in Smuggling Cases

"In the gold smuggling and dollar smuggling cases involving your former Principal Secretary, why did central investigations stall midway? Who intervened? What is the current status of the Justice VK Mohanan Commission appointed by your government against central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and Customs? Was the commission merely a smokescreen after striking a deal with the BJP?" the letter stated.

This comes amid an intense contest between the CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF for the 140-seat Keralam Assembly. The state will hold polling for the Legislative Assembly elections on April 9, with counting of votes on May 4. (ANI)