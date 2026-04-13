Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy slammed BRS leader KTR for 'false propaganda,' stating Congress developed Telangana and left a surplus budget, unlike the BRS rule which he alleges put the state in ₹8 lakh crore debt.
Reddy Contrasts Congress and BRS Governance
Highlighting the KTR's claims on governance, Reddy added, "In Hyderabad and in Telangana, it was the Congress that did the development. Congress has given the state a positive thought process with a surplus budget of Rs 16 thousand crores."
He contrasted this with the BRS regime, alleging financial mismanagement. "In nine years of BRS rule, they brought the state into debt of Rs 8 lakh crores," he told ANI.
Accusations of Personal Gain and Frustration
Taking a sharp dig at former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Reddy remarked, "All benefit happened with the state in the last nine years under their regime are that KCR got a very good farmhouse. He thinks the people are fools. You are sleepless because you lost power."
He further accused BRS leaders of attempting to exploit state resources, stating, "Generations and generations you want to loot Telangana, which has been stopped. That is why you are frustrated."
KTR's Initial Allegations
Earlier, KTR had alleged widespread corruption under the Congress government, claiming a "loot-and-hide scheme" was being run across Telangana and accusing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of presiding over financial irregularities. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)