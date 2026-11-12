Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat has defended Sonia Gandhi's new memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love,' accusing the BJP of misrepresenting the book to distract from political issues rather than engaging with its themes of sacrifice and personal struggle.

Congress Defends Sonia Gandhi's Memoir Amid BJP Criticism

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to divert attention by raising allegations over Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love. Reacting to the BJP’s response to the book, Bhagat said it highlights sacrifice, struggle amid personal tragedy and a steadfast commitment to fulfilling one’s duties.

“The BJP tends to nitpick and always look for flaws. Regarding this book, it talks about sacrifice, struggle amidst personal tragedy—a steadfast commitment to fulfilling one’s duties. These are the aspects that should be considered,” he told ANI.

Bhagat Alleges Political Distraction Tactics

Bhagat said everyone has the right to express their views, while alleging that the BJP resorts to making such allegations to divert attention from an issue. “Everyone has the right to present their views and express themselves. However, as I mentioned, whenever there are shortcomings or if they wish to divert the subject, the BJP resorts to making such allegations,” he added.

Content of the Memoir and Political Fallout

His remarks come amid a political exchange between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the memoir, which revisits several significant episodes in India's political history and Gandhi's personal journey.

The book, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', chronicles Gandhi's childhood in post-war Italy, her relationship with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Cambridge, her entry into the Nehru-Gandhi family and personal tragedies, including the assassinations of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. It also revisits politically sensitive episodes, including the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992, the 2002 Gujarat riots, Operation Blue Star, the Emergency, the 2004 Prime Ministerial episode and the Anna Hazare-led anti-corruption movement.

The memoir has triggered a fresh political confrontation, with BJP leaders accusing the former Congress president of attempting to "whitewash" the historical record of the Nehru-Gandhi family, while Congress leaders have defended her right to share her personal experiences and recollections.

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