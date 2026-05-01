Congress MP Pramod Tiwari attacked the Centre over the LPG price hike, calling PM Modi the "Price Hike Man." He alleged the hike was timed after elections, but the article clarifies the increase applies only to commercial, not domestic, cylinders.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari on Friday sharply criticised the recent increase in LPG cylinder prices, alleging that the Centre has burdened citizens with rising inflation and timed the hike after elections. Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tiwari said the country would remember him as the "Price Hike Man," alleging that inflation under the current government has risen rapidly.

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'Modi the Price Hike Man'

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said," The country will remember Narendra Modi as the 'Price Hike Man'. Their speed of inflation is going above all the missiles. I want to say that today the price of the cylinder has increased by almost Rs 1000. And the price which was in January has doubled today; it has reached above Rs 3000."

Questioning the timing of the hike, the Congress leader alleged that the government delayed the increase until after polling. "If this is the condition in four months, what will happen in the next eight months? I just want to say that Modi ji, if your policy and intention both were right, why didn't you increase it before April 29th? Why did you keep waiting for the elections to be held on April 29th? So you have cheated the public, betrayed their trust, and you will have to pay the price for it. I will say it again: such a prime minister and government that increases inflation has never come to this country. I condemn this inflation," he added.

Tiwari further criticised the impact of the price rise on various sections of society, particularly on Labour Day. "On May Day, Labour Day, you have directly attacked the workers. You have done it to those who set up stalls on the roadside. It has been done to the migrant workers who come here. To the students who stay here in delegations for studies. To ordinary families. Your biggest attack is on women. So which section are you leaving in the country today?," he asked.

Commercial LPG Price Hiked, Domestic Unchanged

His remarks came after prices of commercial LPG cylinders were increased by around Rs 993, taking the cost of a 19 kg cylinder in Delhi to Rs 3,071.50 from today, raising costs for businesses while domestic LPG prices remain unchanged.

There has been no change in the price of the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder, which continues to be used by around 33 crore households across the country.

The revision applies only to commercial and bulk LPG categories, which together account for a small share of overall LPG consumption in India. Domestic LPG, which is subsidised and widely used for cooking, has been kept out of the latest price adjustment.

The hike comes against the backdrop of volatile global crude oil prices, which have remained elevated in recent weeks due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Brent crude had touched USD 126 per barrel on Thursday, before falling to USD 113 per barrel on Friday.

Since India imports a significant portion of its LPG requirements, domestic pricing of commercial and non-subsidised cylinders is linked to international benchmarks and is revised on a monthly basis.