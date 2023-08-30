Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension from Lok Sabha revoked

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    During his appearance before the Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha, chaired by BJP member Sunil Kumar Singh, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury clarified that he never intended to hurt anyone's feelings and expressed remorse for his earlier comments. 

    Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's suspension from the Lok Sabha was revoked on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha had unanimously passed a resolution to revoke the suspension of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the lower house. This decision comes after Chowdhury expressed regret for certain remarks he made in the House, which led to his suspension during the final day of the monsoon session of Parliament on August 11.

    During his appearance before the Committee, chaired by BJP member Sunil Kumar Singh, Chowdhury clarified that he never intended to hurt anyone's feelings and expressed remorse for his earlier comments. 

    A committee member stated, "The Committee has adopted a resolution to revoke the suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the Lok Sabha. The resolution will be sent to the Speaker as soon as possible."

    Chowdhury had been suspended by Speaker Om Birla for "unruly conduct" on August 11, with his Lok Sabha membership pending a report from the Privileges Committee. 

    During a Committee meeting on August 18, several members opined that Lok Sabha had already penalized Chowdhury for his behaviour, questioning the need for further examination by a parliamentary panel. Nonetheless, adhering to principles of natural justice, the Committee requested Chowdhury's appearance on Wednesday.

    An official emphasized that the committee strictly adheres to conventions and rules, underscoring that Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was summoned to provide an opportunity to present his perspective.

    Another official from the Lok Sabha highlighted Chowdhury's significance as the floor leader of the largest Opposition party and the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.

    Chowdhury, a five-term Member of Parliament, made history as the first floor leader of the largest Opposition party to face suspension from the House.

    Following the no-confidence motion debate, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi introduced a resolution against Chowdhury. Speaker Om Birla noted that Chowdhury's conduct during the debate was inappropriate.

    Two days later, Chowdhury expressed feeling "hanged" and subsequently had to confront a trial.

