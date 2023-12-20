Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Congress misused sedition, mob lynching; we abolished them...' Amit Shah tears into Opposition during debate

    Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted key achievements and legislative changes under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the government's commitment to fulfilling promises and its distinct approach compared to past administrations

    Congress misused sedition, mob lynching; we abolished them Amit Shah tears into Opposition during debate
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 4:41 PM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah called out the Congress party while responding to the debate on the new criminal laws. The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023, were introduced in parliament amid the suspension of 143 Opposition members over the last two days.

    Key points made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his speech:

    * We pledged to revoke Article 370 and 35-A, and we fulfilled that promise. Our commitment to eradicating terrorism, implementing a policy of zero tolerance, and empowering security personnel was realized. The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, with the consecration of Ram Lalla on January 22, 2024, further exemplifies the government's commitment to its declarations under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

    * This administration, led by BJP and Narendra Modi, distinguishes itself from British and Congress rule. No argument in favor of supporting terrorism will hold in this governance.

    * Under Modi's leadership, laws aligned with the spirit of our Constitution are being formulated for the first time. I take pride in the amendment of three laws after 150 years. To those who claim not to understand, I say that embracing an Indian perspective will lead to comprehension, not an Italian mindset.

    * The British-era sedition law, which ensnared freedom fighters like Tilak Maharaj, Mahatma Gandhi, and Sardar Patel, persisted until now. The Modi government has, for the first time, entirely abolished the sedition law, which Congress previously protested against when in opposition but misused when in power.

    * Addressing the heinous crime of mob lynching, the new legislation proposes the death penalty. I question the Congress, which ruled for years, why they did not enact laws against mob lynching during their tenure. The term "mob lynching" was conveniently used to criticize us, but legislation was neglected when they held power.

    * Terrorism lacked a clear definition in previous laws, but the Modi government is set to articulate a comprehensive understanding of terrorism. Efforts are underway to redefine treason and ensure that its ambiguity is not exploited.

    * The primary responsibility of the state is justice, with the judiciary, executive, and legislature constituting the three pillars of democracy. The collaborative efforts of these three branches will establish a justice-centric criminal system, departing from a punishment-centric approach for the first time in our nation's history.

    Watch the full speech here

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2023, 4:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amit Shah introduces Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 explains changes made in CrPC gcw

    Amit Shah introduces 'Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023’, explains changes made in CrPC

    Railways to run special trains to Ayodhya; Talk of PM Modi inaugurating airport, train station on December 30

    Railways to run special trains to Ayodhya; Talk of PM Modi inaugurating airport, train station on December 30

    Karnataka: Maratha activists assault Kannadigas over raising Karnataka flag in Belagavi vkp

    Karnataka: Maratha activists assault Kannadigas over raising Karnataka flag in Belagavi

    Should know Hindi Nitish Kumar loses cool during INDIA meeting over speech translation gcw

    'Should know Hindi...': Nitish Kumar loses cool during INDIA meeting over speech translation

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Youth Congress-led protest turns violent in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Youth Congress-led protest turns violent in Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Stories

    Punjab Kings trolled after IPL 2024 auction blunder as team accidentally purchases 'wrong' Shashank Singh snt

    Punjab Kings trolled after IPL 2024 auction blunder as team accidentally purchases 'wrong' Shashank Singh

    Amit Shah introduces Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 explains changes made in CrPC gcw

    Amit Shah introduces 'Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023’, explains changes made in CrPC

    Railways to run special trains to Ayodhya; Talk of PM Modi inaugurating airport, train station on December 30

    Railways to run special trains to Ayodhya; Talk of PM Modi inaugurating airport, train station on December 30

    Watch: Ram Charan, wife Upasana Konidela visit Mahalakshmi temple as their daughter turns 6 months old RKK

    Watch: Ram Charan, wife Upasana Konidela visit Mahalakshmi temple as their daughter turns 6 months old

    Pat Cummins eyes IPL 2024 as T20 World Cup launchpad after securing top bid with Sunrisers Hyderabad osf

    Pat Cummins eyes IPL 2024 as T20 World Cup launchpad after securing top bid with Sunrisers Hyderabad

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon