'Congress misused sedition, mob lynching; we abolished them...' Amit Shah tears into Opposition during debate

Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted key achievements and legislative changes under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the government's commitment to fulfilling promises and its distinct approach compared to past administrations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called out the Congress party while responding to the debate on the new criminal laws. The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023, were introduced in parliament amid the suspension of 143 Opposition members over the last two days.

Key points made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his speech:

* We pledged to revoke Article 370 and 35-A, and we fulfilled that promise. Our commitment to eradicating terrorism, implementing a policy of zero tolerance, and empowering security personnel was realized. The construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, with the consecration of Ram Lalla on January 22, 2024, further exemplifies the government's commitment to its declarations under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

* This administration, led by BJP and Narendra Modi, distinguishes itself from British and Congress rule. No argument in favor of supporting terrorism will hold in this governance.

* Under Modi's leadership, laws aligned with the spirit of our Constitution are being formulated for the first time. I take pride in the amendment of three laws after 150 years. To those who claim not to understand, I say that embracing an Indian perspective will lead to comprehension, not an Italian mindset.

* The British-era sedition law, which ensnared freedom fighters like Tilak Maharaj, Mahatma Gandhi, and Sardar Patel, persisted until now. The Modi government has, for the first time, entirely abolished the sedition law, which Congress previously protested against when in opposition but misused when in power.

* Addressing the heinous crime of mob lynching, the new legislation proposes the death penalty. I question the Congress, which ruled for years, why they did not enact laws against mob lynching during their tenure. The term "mob lynching" was conveniently used to criticize us, but legislation was neglected when they held power.

* Terrorism lacked a clear definition in previous laws, but the Modi government is set to articulate a comprehensive understanding of terrorism. Efforts are underway to redefine treason and ensure that its ambiguity is not exploited.

* The primary responsibility of the state is justice, with the judiciary, executive, and legislature constituting the three pillars of democracy. The collaborative efforts of these three branches will establish a justice-centric criminal system, departing from a punishment-centric approach for the first time in our nation's history.

Watch the full speech here