Congress manifesto reminds of Muslim League ideology in 1947: PM Modi in Saharanpur (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a public rally in Saharanpur, commented on the Congress party's manifesto, drawing parallels between its ideology and that of the Muslim League during the independence era

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the Congress, stating that the latter's manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections mirrors the ideology reminiscent of the Muslim League during the independence era. Addressing a public rally in Saharanpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked, "...The manifesto released by Congress yesterday mirrors the ideology reminiscent of the Muslim League during the independence era. It distinctly carries the influence of the Muslim League, with the remainder dominated by leftist ideologies..."

Prime Minister Modi accused the Congress of being disconnected from the contemporary aspirations of India. In his address, PM Modi emphasized the historical significance of Saharanpur as a bastion of feminine divine power. He lamented that the Congress, once synonymous with the struggle for independence, has lost its relevance in modern India. PM Modi argued that such a Congress lacks the vision to propel India forward in the 21st century.

The Congress manifesto, presented by party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others, has come under scrutiny for its promises, including legal guarantees for MSP, reservations for women in government jobs, and the repeal of the Agnipath scheme. PM Modi also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over their electoral alliance, likening it to a "flop film" rerun.

PM Modi asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has earned the trust of the people through its work, emphasizing the party's commitment to national policies over politics. He also criticized the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule, characterizing it as a period of despair and crisis.

Reflecting on the accomplishments of his government, PM Modi highlighted the abrogation of Article 370 and efforts to combat corruption. He underscored the BJP's inclusive approach, citing initiatives such as the triple talaq bill.

In response to allegations of misuse of probe agencies by opposition parties, PM Modi pledged to continue the fight against corruption. He juxtaposed the BJP's mission-oriented approach with what he described as the commission-focused agenda of the INDIA alliance.

Saharanpur, along with seven other seats in Uttar Pradesh, is set to go to the polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

The Congress swiftly countered PM Modi's accusations, with General Secretary Jairam Ramesh disputing the prime minister's historical claims and accusing the BJP of fostering divisiveness.