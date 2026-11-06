Senior Congress leaders gathered at Rahul Gandhi's residence for Diwali Milan, pivoting from celebrations to criticizing the BJP over national protests, voter list revision issues, and the deteriorating air quality crisis in the capital region.

Congress Leaders Pivot From Diwali Event to Political Critique

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Ahead of the festival of lights, senior Congress leaders gathered at the residence of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for a 'Diwali Milan' program on Friday. What was intended as a festive get-together quickly transformed into a sharp political counter-offensive against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with top opposition voices calling out the ruling party on governance failures, citizenship concerns, and Delhi’s worsening air pollution crisis.

Gehlot Slams BJP for Holding Nationwide Protests

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took aim at the BJP’s recent countrywide demonstrations, pointing out the irony of a ruling party taking to the streets to protest. Gehlot criticised the BJP's decision to hold street demonstrations nationwide despite holding power at the Centre. He argued that the role of demanding accountability belongs to the Opposition, whereas a ruling party organising protests creates an unprecedented political spectacle that diverts attention from governance. "It will be an occasion for everyone to engage in conversation within a positive atmosphere... One shouldn't pay too much attention to what the BJP say. For the first time in 80 years, we are witnessing a reversal of roles: the ruling party—rather than the opposition—has taken to the streets to protest, calling to 'save democracy' and 'end anarchy.'"

Highlighting the active participation of top government leaders in these demonstrations, Gehlot added, "They are acting in a completely counterintuitive manner... People are now laughing at the spectacle they are creating. Union ministers, chief ministers, and their state-level party presidents have all taken to the streets, travelling across the country. Just imagine the sorry state they have reduced executives to..."

Concerns Over Voter List Revisions

Congress leader Pawan Khera highlighted severe apprehensions surrounding the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SIR) process, alleging that it acts as a mechanism to disenfranchise voters and strip away constitutional rights. He also addressed widespread anxieties regarding voter list revisions and verification drives. He framed the administrative process as a potential threat to basic civil documentation and social security benefits, warning that voter list deletions could jeopardise citizens' recognised legal status.

"It is Diwali; everyone is getting together for the festival... Through this process of SIR, people’s citizenship could be stripped away. It’s a conspiracy to take away your birth certificates, death certificates, and access to all government schemes and facilities. If you are no longer even recognised as an Indian, what will you be left with?"

Udit Raj Targets BJP Over Air Pollution Crisis

With the National Capital Region (NCR) battling severe seasonal smog, Congress leader Udit Raj held the ruling apparatus directly responsible for the environmental fallout. Pointing to the BJP’s administrative control across multi-tier governance structures—including the central administration, the Lieutenant Governor’s office, and local bodies- Udit Raj argued that the government can no longer pass the blame for severe air pollution to neighboring states or previous administrations, signalling complete institutional failure in managing public health hazards.

"The reality is that when the BJP was not in power, they used to pin all the blame on the Opposition... Now, they control everything: the central government, the state government, the administration under the Lieutenant Governor, and the local municipal bodies, so they are the ones responsible. They can no longer use the excuse that the smoke from stubble burning, drifting in from outside, is the cause. They have failed at every level and in every sector..." (ANI)